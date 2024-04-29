A truck driver got into some trouble after he was seen driving the vehicle with two female passengers inside

The driver was made aware of his blunder via WhatsApp, with screenshots of the conversation posted on Facebook

Many Facebook users took to the comment section to make fun of the situation, while others sympathised with the driver

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate Youth Month with Briefly News! Nominate a young entrepreneur under 35 with an inspiring story to be our 7th 'Young Money Maker'. Let's shine a light on their achievements together! Nominate now

A truck driver got into trouble after being spotted with too many passengers. Images: Serhii Hryshchyshen, Driendl Group

Source: Getty Images

A truck driver landed in hot water after being caught driving with two ladies in the vehicle.

The Facebook group "SA TRUCK KING. WE ARE trucking" shared a screenshot of forwarded WhatsApp messages from someone presumed to be a truck boss to the truck driver, whose name appears to be Moses.

In the screenshot, Moses is caught in the act, sitting in the driver's seat while the two ladies converse, sitting in the middle.

Forwarded messages in the WhatsApp chat read that a tracking company phoned Moses's superiors to inform them that the driver had extra passengers onboard.

Not taking any nonsense, one of the messages from the superior read:

"Moses. You are on the verge of losing your job."

See the Facebook post of the WhatsApp messages below:

Internet comments on the truck driver and his passengers

Over one thousand comments flooded the hilarious post. Some people found humour in the conversation, while others sympathised with Moses.

Taking the side of the truck driver, Aloisius Alexander said:

"I think it gets lonely on the road sometimes, company is good."

Laughing at the situation, Sandile EswatiniGiant commented:

"Moses and his boss just made my day, yoh."

On a serious note, Lethu Mazibuko wrote:

"It's a problem when the same passengers set you up to be hijacked."

Sharing their own experience, Mlibos Mabheleni Sigaga wrote:

"Those days of picking up passengers are gone now... You can't even smoke inside the truck. That camera can even pick up your conversation with someone else if you are talking inside the truck."

Female truck driver wows South African woman

In February, Briefly News reported how a female truck driver captivated a woman online after she spotted the lady driving the vehicle.

The female driver, whose name is @kholiwehlela on TikTok, reposted the clip of the woman paying her compliments.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News