A female truck driver took to social media to showcase how one lady gushed over her as she was driving the heavy goods vehicle

@kholiwehlela reposted the video on her TikTok page and expressed her gratitude towards the woman

The online community reacted to the video by sharing the same sentiment as the stunner, who gushed over @kholiwehlela

A female truck driver has captived one woman online after she spotted the lady driving the huge truck.

In a TikTok video, this South African female truck driver left online users in awe. Image:@kholiwehlela

Woman gushes over the female truck driver

The female driver, who goes by the name of @kholiwehlela on TikTok, reposted the clip of the woman gushing over her on the video platform. In the clip, the young lady who gushed over the female truck driver spotted her on the road while driving, and she took her a video. The lady who gushed over @kholiwehlela said the following in her clip:

"I am so impressed by the fact that it's a girl who is driving the truck, guys. You should have seen her she is so beautiful, she got lashes, she got nails...Yesssss Queen. O my gosh I have never been so excited, yes Queen. "

The woman's video touched @kholiwehlela, and she reposted it on her TikTok page. Taking to her TikTok caption, she expressed how happy she was to be able to inspire others in her field of work by saying:

"I don't know how to feel about this video. I was spotted somewhere as I was getting something to drink during the day...I didn't even see the lady. Thank you so much Sdu, for the video. I'm so inspired and so motivated right now."

She ended her caption by adding:

"And Yes, I make it a point to slay and be sassy kwi truck. I swear to God, it's women like her that make us to be the strong Queens in the not-so-kind world of the logistics industry.. Laphayana, you grow a thick skull and some balls, and it's NEVER by choice... They say it's a man's world, but sifikile and we're holding it down!!! I'm so happy right now."

Watch the video below:

SA falls in love with female truck drivers

Many people reacted to the video, experiencing the same sentiment as the woman gushing over the female truck driver.

Handipha said:

"I always get so excited when I see one of us driving a code 14."

Joysile1 wrote:

"I saw one driving that big checkers truck and was passing by her home, I cried."

Pizzy simply said:

"I love the happiness. We winning."

Vanessamabe shared:

"Bruh... I got excited just having a female taxi driver, never shy to walk up to them an say, Gal Rock."

Sivenathi added:

"Same excitement I have when seeing a young woman driving a car, ndide ndincume ndedwa ndibe nombono wam ndikweyam."

Woman stuns Mzansi by venturing Into truck driving career

Briefly News previously reported on a South African woman who chose to pursue a career as a truck driver, challenging the long-standing notion that the industry is exclusively for men.

Nosihle Zulu shared a TikTok video to answer questions about her career. Her inspiring journey served as a powerful reminder that passion knows no gender and that women are more than capable of excelling in traditionally male-dominated fields.

