A video of a small girl driving a long-distance truck has gone viral on Facebook and peeps have praised her girl power

The one minute, 21-second video was posted on the SA Long-distance Truckers Facebook page and peeps were surprised at the girl's tenacity

In the video, the dark-haired girl is seen driving a truck down a bustling highway while she takes driving instructions from a man

A video of a confident girl driving a truck has gone viral. Image: SA Long distance Truckers/ Facebook

Source: Facebook

A video of a little girl driving a truck on the highway has gone viral. In the video, a dark-haired girl is seen seated in the driver’s seat operating a mega truck. As the video progresses, you can hear a man giving her instructions as she dutifully takes and while looking out onto the road.

Peeps are in awe of the little girl’s nerves of steel and could not stop commenting on the viral , which was captioned:

"We are waiting to hear from the automatic drivers... "

Mosiuwa Epic Deep Mositi offered up his two cents:

“I'm calling the police.”

Sipho Faku Mvandaba said:

“Imagine being judged for buying sliced bread because you didn't buy the complete one and slice it at home... Imagine being judged for buying Ultramel because you didn't buy powder custard or you didn’t make it from scratch. It’s good to prefer manual over automatic, but stop judging those who prefer automatic driving. Manual driving is unnecessary labour in my view.”

Sibusiso Ndlovu said:

“She can drive better than Thabo.”

Glen Beadman wrote:

“No clutch either.”

Alexander W Pedro reacted:

“Who else is ashamed of being a man? Big up to the dude for empowering women, this is great.”

Chaundre Snell said:

“Joh I wish my father could've taught me to drive a truck. I guess I have to ask my cousin to teach me on his Eagle this child is making me feel embarrassed.”

Wayne Warmth Ingenious said:

“I automatic we just plug and play...why must we make our self-tired just because your judgmental.”

Azreal Grimm said:

“Drive better than me.”

Troy Watson added:

“Great skills young lady, a lot of drivers wish to do like you, but they don’t share the same passion.”

Thabiso Patrick Magadah said:

“Don't try this at home pls.”

Winter Snow Sothondose added:

“Am not jealous but I don’t believe this, with her height she must be a bit struggling with clutching & acceleration but that one she' is sitting still even the way she's moving those gears... NO.”

Ali Bokang Matisha said:

“Those antiques are dying sadly the auto gearbox is the future.”

Mondli Matomela reacted:

“The days of the manual shift are over. It's not on its way out but it's out already. Reliable trucks with reasonable kilos, most are auto. Let's congratulate the young girl, but there's nothing wrong with driving auto.”

Roger Will said:

“Automatic driver but I will bet money against any driver that can do something with the manual that I cannot do.”

Little boy drives his mum and sibling in luxury mini car, Many are impressed

In another story about tots driving Briefly News wrote about a video that emerged on social media in which a little boy could be seen driving his mother and his younger sibling in his mini car.

In the heartwarming video, the boy and his family stepped out of their apartment, ready to hit the town. He then opened the vehicle door for his mum, who hops in with a child she was carrying.

The three of them were already wearing their face masks before leaving their apartment and once the boy sat in the driver's seat, he displayed the driving skill that got many praising him on social media.

Source: Briefly News