A woman in South Africa filmed a funny TikTok video showing how her KFC order vanished before her eyes

The TikTok footage shows her meal being snatched by a man at the drive-thru window

The video sparked humour among Mzansi netizens with people joking about takeaway being taken away

A woman's KFC order got snatched before she could get her hands on it. Image: Westend61, Briefly News

Source: Getty Images

A South African woman had her KFC order hijacked at a drive-thru.

Woman's KFC gets snatched

An unexpectedly funny TikTok video by @josiahcpt shows her sitting in her car as she awaits her order of streetwise two and four zinger wings from the KFC drive-thru window.

Before the woman could even hold her order, a man is seen quickly grabbing her package and running away with it, almost in the blink of an eye.

The woman was left shocked and at a complete loss for words.

"KFC got hijacked ," the video was captioned.

Mzansi cracks takeaway jokes

The video sparked humour and banter in the comments section as many people joked about how the woman's food got taken away from her.

what country is this? commented:

"They don't call it take away for nothing ."

Tad responded:

"I never laughed so hard. That's how other people's SALARIES MOVE."

Giovanni G commented:

"That was not right, but I couldn't help laughing. That person must have really been hungry ."

ARAK ZA reacted:

"It’s the “Jesus” for me."

east_sumerianl said:

"Streetwise 2 and 4 zingers ?! malume is eating WELL tonight shem."

Kgothatso commented:

"I wonder who thought of recording."

Liza Mg replied:

"The only takeaway that was taken away ."

Source: Briefly News