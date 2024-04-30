A woman surprised viewers by giving Nelson Mandela on a banknote a makeover with eyelash extensions

The video gained traction on TikTok and sparked shock and amusement from viewers who joked about Nelly M's glamorous new look

Many said they did not anticipate this level of creativity when scrolling through their feed on the popular platform

A woman gave a South African banknote a facelift. Image: Stock photos

Source: Getty Images

A South African woman decided to spice up her currency by giving the iconic Nelson Mandela on a banknote a little beauty treatment. Yes, you read that right – eyelash extensions!

Woman revamps the R20 banknote

The iconic face on the R20 paper looked so different with the touch of longer lashes. She recorded herself brushing the extensions.

The video posted by @beccla is making the rounds on TikTok. It clocked over 90k views in a single day.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Video gets Mzansi people talking

It's not every day you see people playing with money in Cyril's economy and people could resist.

Watch the video below:

In the comments section, netizens jokingly dubbed Nelson Mandela as "Nelly M," and claimed the deceased statesman was a baddie.

See some reactions below:

@velubonekuthiweh wrote:

"Hayike sengikubone konke."

@dankent94 posted:

"The type of South African content I want to see."

@flo.renee stated:

"Nelly M is slaying once again."

@jimmyandcuz posted:

"No girl, you didn’t just do that to tata."

@malerato2023 asked:

"Give me that money, akere lona le dlala ka yona?

@sis’bongs joked:

"They ain’t never met a pretty Madiba from Joburg. ‍♀️"

@tenyikosibiya mentioned:

"Madiba looking down from heaven thinking that's what I'm talking about."

@mj_2490 added:

"Daaaaaamn, in prison for 27 years for this?"

Woman's shows eyelash extension disaster

In another article, Briefly News reported that a woman's eye was left infected and burning after she botched an eyelash extension all on her own, and the video went viral on TikTok.

The footage shared on the video platform shows the young lady getting her lashes removed, which have been infected. The woman can be seen holding her hands as the beautician embarks on the journey to get her off her eyes. The stunner was in an excruciating amount of pain while removing her lashes.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News