Tshepiso Vanessa Ralehlathe headed over to social media to share an idea of a new party destination for Saffas at Robben Island

Although many are amped about the new idea, a few feel that the sandy location would be more of a burden than anything else

Mixed reactions have been shared in the comments section of a recent Twitter post by Ralehlathe, who is definitely living for the idea

Twitter user Tshepiso Vanessa Ralehlathe has shared an interesting idea of turning the infamous Robben Island into a party destination for Mzansians.

Although some Saffas have openly welcomed the idea of chilling with a cold one on the 5,18km², island there are a few who would prefer not to have beach sand blowing into their drinks while they vibe to the latest hits.

With space to spare, there seems to be plenty of it for both beach lovers and party animals. Ralehlathe’s Twitter post where she shared a picture of Robben island was flooded with comments of those either in favour of the idea and those who would prefer to vibe somewhere else.

The suggestion to turn Robben Island into SA's party spot has yielded some hilarious responses. Image: @Tshepiso_Says

Source: Twitter

Ralehlathe's post has gained over 8 600 likes and hundreds of quote tweets and replies.

Mzansi responds to the unique idea

@SiyandaSinci said:

"Can’t we keep the museum and history and still have that? That history is very important ma’am."

@motale_wa wrote:

"Our very own Disney island."

@ChampagneS1YA tweeted:

"The actual prison cells can be tuned into hotel rooms, Nelly M would be proud!"

@LeratoVerity responded with:

"Ibiza in Mzansi! Can’t lie, it would work."

@MLindubuhle shared:

"After hours of thinking about this, I think it's its an idea. Build restaurants, fun activities and clubs around the prison. That could be good for the tourism industry."

@MartinMpukani added:

"Your level of disrespect for this national heritage site is unmeasurable."

