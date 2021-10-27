Twitter user, Daniel Marven has Mzansi giggling after he shared a pic of a tent flying away at an ANC rally

The post is getting major attention thanks to Daniel's amusing caption that takes a dig at the ruling party

In less than three hours, the post has attracted close to 1 000 likes and plenty of comments from people who are playing along with the joke

Popular tweep, Daniel Marven, shared a side-splitting pic involving the ANC and people from around Mzansi are sharing their hilarious thoughts about it.

A huge tent flying away at an ANC rally leaves Mzansi in stitches. Image: Daniel Marven/Twitter

Source: Twitter

In the post, Daniel shared a photo of an enormous tent flying up in the air and people running far away from the terrifying situation.

He captioned it with cheeky humour, saying:

"Even natural disasters don't like ANC rallies."

In just a few hours, the post has taken Mzansi by storm as people from around the country play along. It is reaching 1 000 likes and close to 100 retweets.

Briefly News selected some comments that will make you chuckle:

@deepjuggz:

"It is also tired of their lies and manipulation."

@Sboniso13557683:

"God be like, let there be disaster."

@Mlindazwe27:

"It’s a sign, ANC must go and never come back."

@LegodiWaga

"Ancestors are like, foeseeek."

@Caxtonqoe:

"Maybe it's because they found someone that could do the set up cheaper."

