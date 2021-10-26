Mzansi men could only drool after a local woman took to social media to share a series of mesmerising pics

The lady rocked several elegant dresses, all of which went some way towards accentuating her well-conditioned legs

Saffas flooded heaped on the praise, while some hilariously took the chance to express a love interest

A local fitness bunny got Mzansi gents to turn their heads in amazement on social media as they drooled over her stunning legs.

The sultry yellow-bone missus, @SangaMamiya, took to social media recently to share a series of pictures showing her dressed to kill in a range of loose-fitting summer dresses.

A local stunner is getting rave reviews online, courtesy of the snaps showing off her legs. Image: @SangaMamiya.

Source: Twitter

"Legs!" the tweet simply read:

Her commitment to her leg work was there for all Saffas to marvel at, as the elegant chic dresses she chose to show them off in included a lovely polka dot number.

In the case of the many potential suitors here might have been, well, they would likely have made it a point not only to flood the plump prince's mentions but her DM's too.

The tweet garnered a world of attention as it attracted more than 6 000 likes, 250 retweets and over 150 comments.

Saffas appreciative of style

In usual style, Briefly News dived into the comments to bring Saffas all the interesting commentary around the post.

@Evidence_Shongw wrote:

"The left leg is always in front are left-handed?"

@Elina44969303 said:

"Jesus, you are eating us for breakfast, lunch and dinner shem. I am in love with your style. Damn you know how to dress your body."

@Johnny62542723 added:

"Nice dress beautiful y need sweetie."

@CosmoKunene1 offered:

"I see the legs, the dresses here top-notch. You are really beautiful in a dress, Siya."

