Two young ladies were captured on camera shoplifting at a supermarket and many social media users couldn't believe their eyes after seeing the video

The ladies hid the stolen goods under their dresses and were still able to walk as comfortably as possible

Many people in the comment section kept asking how the ladies could still walk comfortably as though there was nothing hidden between their thighs

Two young ladies have got many people talking on social media about their theft skill which was displayed at a supermarket.

In the video that was shared on Instagram by @ourtalkroom, the young ladies could be seen shoplifting.

The shoplifters, who wore facemasks, hid the stolen items under their dresses and were still able to walk comfortably.

One of the ladies was wearing a long gown while the other put on a blouse and a long skirt.

Social media reacts

Many social media users couldn't believe their eyes after seeing the video and soon flooded the comment section of the post to ask how the ladies were able to walk comfortably despite hiding stolen goods between their thighs.

Below are some of the comments:

An Instagram user with the handle @babsayobami said:

"But how??"

@mi_nwachukwu wrote:

"Bandits attack a popular supermarket in the city."

@awake9jadating commented:

"Haaaaaa, dz one go fit shoplift a whole shop o."

@xlimshuga said:

"I’m still asking!!! How????"

@macyourdj wrote:

"Omo see talent."

@berich.ng_realestate commented:

"it is well oooo..."

Mzansi defends gogo who was filmed putting food in bag at event

A video was posted on social media which showed a woman taking a 'doggy bag' while at an event, reported Briefly News.

The clip, which was shared on Twitter by social media user @fafamaphanga, shows the lady taking meat and stuffing it into a plastic bag.

The video quickly gathered thousands of views and it left Mzansi divided. Some slammed the woman for "stealing".

However, many defended the woman, adding she probably has children to care for and she's doing it for them. You do not know someone's story unless you have walked in their shoes.

