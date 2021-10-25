Video Shows People Mounting Chairs to Cross Flooded Street in London, Many React

Some Londoners could be seen in a video walking on chairs in a flooded street and many social media users have shared their opinion

In the video that was shared on Instagram, the pedestrians took turns to mount the chairs as others stepped into the puddle

Some social media users felt that instead of mounting the chairs to cross the road, everyone could have just stepped into the floodwater

A video has emerged on social media in which pedestrians in England could be seen walking on chairs to avoid getting into a street flood.

In the video that was shared on Instagram by @ladbible, the pedestrians queued to make use of the chairs to cross the flood to the other side of the road.

Londoners mounting chairs to cross to the other side of the road. Photo credit: @ladbible

Some could, however, be seen stepping into the puddle because it wasn't too deep.

Those who refused to step into the floodwater didn't want their shoes or socks to get wet, hence the stress of making use of chairs.

Social media reacts

Many social media users took to the comment section of the post to share their thoughts on the development. The majority of those who reacted were of the opinion that the pedestrians should have stepped into the puddle because it wasn't too deep.

An Instagram user with the handle @sweetandsavourybystacey said:

"Would it not be easier just to take off their shoes and roll up their trousers."

@ohyouknowthething commented:

"See the guy at the end just walk straight through the puddle."

@phoenix.performance.coaching wrote:

"People in the background are walking across in like 1 inch of water…"

@djsassyb1 said:

"Or just walk across the shallow part like people in the background."

@exclusively_raven commented:

"Looks like a budget Squid Game."

SA Couple in funny viral dance video Somizi shared school peeps on social media etiquette

In other news, Briefly News previously reported that Somizi Mhlongo recently shared a clip of a spunky young South African couple, who go by ‘Candy and the King’, busting some intentionally hilarious moves on their social media platforms. After seeing their reaction, Briefly News decided to get in contact with the pair.

Candy and the King left a comment on Somizi’s post that most were not expecting. Expressing their feels, the couple made it clear that not tagging them was just not cool.

“We’re stoked you find our content funny. Loads of our East African fans enjoyed the video too. It would have been great to collab and get you into other countries like Tanzania, Kenya and Southeast Asia. A tag would have been nice and actually necessary, since tagging original creators is all part of creators’ code,” @candy_and_the_king commented.

