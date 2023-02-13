A TikTok video has gone viral showing a snake catcher getting more than he bargained for

The man tried rescuing a snake stuck in the ceiling when it collapsed

The video, which gathered millions of views, showed not one but two unbelievably giant snakes

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Ophidiophobia is defined as an extreme and overwhelming fear of snakes. Some people’s ophidiophobia was kicked into overdrive with a recent viral snake video on TikTok.

On Sunday, a TikTok user who goes by the handle @baju_skoda posted a video of an unbelievable snake rescue. What was supposed to be a straightforward rescue turned into double the trouble.

A video has gone viral with over 33.4 million views in less than a day showing two large snakes falling through a roof. Photo credit: @Baju_Skoda / TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Viral TikTok video shows two gigantic snakes falling through a roof

The video starts with a snake catcher trying to remove a giant serpent from the roof. However, several seconds into the clip, the snake falls through the ceiling and isn’t alone. Two huge serpents were dangling from the leftover ceiling before managing to slither back into the roof.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

@baju_skoda did not write a caption for the video clip, but no words were needed to explain what was happening there.

The video was reshared on Twitter by Daily Loud and had people speechless. Take a look at the viral clip below:

TikTok video of two massive snakes reach over 33.4 million views

The bizarre and horror-like footage spread like wildfire on the social media platform. Within less than a day, the clip was shared over 174 000 times. It even reached other platforms, including Facebook and Twitter, where it gathered a million more views.

By the time of publishing, @baju_skoda’s snake video had reached 33.4 million views and 1.3 million likes on TikTok.

Social media users were given the heebie-jeebies, and more than 43 500 people flooded the comment section with their views.

Briefly News took a look at some of the hilarious but relatable reactions:

@Yvette wrote:

“That house belongs to the snakes now! Just hand them the keys.”

@FootyAz commented:

“I’d throw the whole house away.”

@roberttaylor9196 said:

“And that my friend is how I became homeless.”

@Ange Adams added:

“I don't know how snakes have babies but I'd be terrified they laid eggs or something. I would absolutely leave everything they can have that house.”

@clintonhedgepeth2 wrote:

“My soul left the room”

@katiana kim commented:

“They took mom and dad but trust me they left the eggs there… sell them house and run.”

@user1144369152410 joked:

“Looks like an insurance claim to me because the snakes started a fire and burned the whole house down.”

Snake in water goes TikTok viral with 4.9m views

We’re not safe in houses or the water. Briefly News previously reported on another large snake story.

A video on TikTok showed a massive anaconda swimming in a river. The clip gathered millions of views, and people were freaked out to the point of vowing never to swim again.

We can’t blame them! Despite its massive size, the serpent rapidly moved through the water.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News