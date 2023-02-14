Nick Evans rescued a big black mamba which was making itself at home in someone’s gas braai

Sharing a video of the snake, Nick revealed that this was not the first he had caught here

Mzansi people made it clear that the snake is not invited to the braai and should make a swift exit

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Black mambas are not the entertainment you want at your braai. Nick Evans recently caught a huge one casually chilling on someone’s braai, and it freaked people out.

Nick Evans bagging a big black mamba found on a gas braai. Image: TikTok / Nick Evans

Source: TikTok

Braais are sacred in South Africa. So, when a deadly snake tries to take over the tongs, it does not settle well with the citizens.

Nick took to his TikTok page with a clip of the big mamba on the braai. Luckily he managed to get it out, ensuring the owner of the gas braai had many more fun and safe parties to come.

Take a look at the size of this thing:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Mzansi TikTok users scream at the sight of the snake

It is a massive no from the people of Mzansi. This snake is not invited to any braais, and the people would appreciate it if this is respected lol.

See some of the fear-filled comments:

@Jackie said:

“That’s a hard NO for me.”

@Θοδωρης said:

“Black mamba!!!! Wow be careful, where are you from?”

@Brad Reinke said:

“Yeah man, we ain’t using this one! ”

@Adrian Gilmour said:

“Did he say it’s the same size as the one you took away last time.”

@Hannette Olivier said:

“Simple solution - sell the house, move away from KZN.”

Snake in water goes TikTok viral with 4.9m views, video of anaconda has peeps vowing never to swim again

In related news, Briefly News reported that a video went viral, showing just how big snakes can get. The TikTok clip left many online users terrified to ever be near water again.

Online users commented on the TikTok video to express their disbelief. The video got over 6 000 comments as people discussed what they saw in the video.

A video shared on TikTok of a snake swimming in the water got over 500 000 likes after many were amazed by its size. Some online users speculated the reptile could be a Titanoboa, an extinct species, as reported by the Florida Museum.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News