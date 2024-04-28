Makhadzi was one of the major winners at the Metro FM Music Awards in 2024 in a hotly contested category

Venda musician Makhadzi was in for a big night as she was nominated alongside Tyla, Kamo Mphela and more singers

Makhadzi had social media buzzing when she showed up at the Metro FM Music Awards dressed to impressed

Makhadzi received a big honour when she attended the Metro FM Music Awards (MMA). The Ghanama singer looked stunning at the music award event and emerged victorious.

Makhadzi was at the Metro FM Music Awards where she won big and looked stunning. Image: @makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

Many fans were excited for Makhadzi. The energetic performer also shared the MMA stage with actor Cedric Fourie, which created some buzz.

Makhadzi wins at MMA24

In a post on X, MMA confirmed that Makhadzi was the Best Female Artist of the Year. The musician won the category which included Kamo Mphela, Ntokozo Mbambo, Tyla and Lwah Ndlunkulu. See the post below:

Cedric Foruie and Makhazi flight SA

In another moment at the Metro FM awards, Makhadzi took to the stage alongside actor Cedric Fourie. The crowd went wild, welcoming them.

SA applauds Makhadzi

Makhadzi received a lot of love after she won her Metro FM Music Award. People also gushed over how good she looked at the special event. Read the comments below:

@rendy0874 said:

"Deserving! Congrats to our Queen!"

@ravelep wrote:

"Congratulations to Makhadzi wa vhorwine forever support."

@shadisofla applauded:

"Limpopo stand up!!!! Congratulations."

Makhadzi unrecognisable in latest picture

Briefly News previously reported that a picture of award-winning South African musician Makhadzi stunned social media users. Fans said they had to do a double-take to see that it was her. The star looked absolutely beautiful in a black and white dress and lovely hair.

We can all agree that Makhadzi is stepping up her makeup and fashion games. The singer has been giving international artist vibes, thanks to her new look.

A picture recently shared on the microblogging platform X, formerly known as Twitter, by a user with the handle @TwaRSA26 left Mzansi's jaws on the floor. The Limpopo queen flaunted her stunning hourglass figure in a mini black-and-white dress. She also ditched her usual black hair and went for a more dramatic blond colour.

