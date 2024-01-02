Makhadzi's career has soared in the Mzansi music scene, marked by consistent releases and a growing international presence

Her recent show in Lesotho garnered praise on social media, with fans lauding her performance

Social media users commended Makhadzi for her dedication

Makhadzi's career has been on steroids since her arrival on the Mzansi music scene. The star has been releasing back-to-back bangers, cementing her space as the best female artist in Africa.

Makhadzi posted a video of her performance in Lesotho. Image: @makhadzisa

Makhadzi delivers fire performance in Lesotho

Makhadzi has been globetrotting, gracing the world with her talent. The Mjolo hitmaker has performed locally and internationally in countries like Australia, UK, Mozambique and Zimbabwe.

The singer recently graced the shores of Lesotho, and it's safe to say that she ate and left no crumbs. Taking to her Instagram page, the Limpopo queen posted a snippet of her fire performance, sending Mzansi into a frenzy. She wrote:

"Thank you Lesotho my life is movie."

Makhadzi praised for her performance

Social media users showed the singer for her consistency. Many said she killed her performance in Lesoth and hopes she comes back again.

@rethabilemolike said:

"Yeeiiii Makhazi what you did Lesotho on Saturday aiiiii we love you so much girl."

@zitofbby commented:

"I haven't seen you live but im in "

@eric_dyani added:

"You are ruling the whole of Southern Africa ❤️❤️"

@kaxcido_nam wrote:

"Numbers don't ❤️❤️yey the crowdfrom Namibia love yu makhadzi"

@ceejaydamafia noted:

"And I can see myself there❤️❤️❤️thank you sesi we love you here✅"

@ayathandekamanyathi said:

"U're the girl you think you are, I just love u Makhadzi, keep shining Queen❤️"

@tlotlie_moorosi commented:

"You were amazing wena hlee! You delivered and gave it your all.❤️"

@puntjus_bae wrote:

"God bless u my love.. you are the only celebrity that acknowledges Lesotho as for others, they just come and go back without any sort of appreciation God bless your huge heart Khadzinator "

Makhadzi brings Skomota to perform on stage

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Makhadzi was getting showered with compliments on social media. A video was going viral showing her with Skomota on stage.

Skomota and Makhadzi have quite the stage presence when they are together. Online users could not stop raving about them, especially Skomota.

