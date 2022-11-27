Makhadzi gave her Mozambique fans a fire show with her signature unmatched high-energy performances

The singer had the concert-goers wilding out to her hits as she exhibited her world-class dance move

She posted a short video on her social media pages to share the good vibes from the show with her online fans

Makhadzi performed at her show in Mozambique. Image: @makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

Makhadzi has been on a whirlwind journey travelling the world and performing for crowds of different races and cultures.

Her career has shot through the roof, and she is in high demand in all corners of the globe.

The Ghanama songstress graced the Mozambican shores on Saturday night and put on a great show.

Makhadzi shared a clip from the event dancing and grinding on the stage, and the crowd lost their minds.

The visuals from the show looked amazing, with the stage overlooking the Indian ocean behind the thousands of spectators.

The star said she loved the fire energy from the show and said her next performance would be at Giyani Stadium in Limpopo on the 26th of December.

The singer's social media followers said she's the best live performer in the country and pressed like on the video.

Mzansi's comments from the Instagram post:

@aeromanyelo said:

"The master is not going anywhere anytime soon."

@iamfionan stated:

"The most hardworking person I know.❤️"

@yoli_ganga wrote:

"Your energy is amazing. I love your performances."

@whoopiekgomo posted:

"You give me goosebumps.❤️"

@chattie_sm asked:

"Where do we get the tickets for the Giyani show?

@tinaye_philips added:

"Best performance. I love the energy "

@noelchant_ commented:

"You are an International star Khazi."

@6602lillian posted:

"Queen Makhadzi❤️"

