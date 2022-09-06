Makhadzi takes the crown as the queen of live performances thanks to her unmatched energy on the stage

The star recently left her fans in Mozambique at a loss for words when she did what she does best during a show

She took to her social media pages to share a snippet of her performance, thanking her fans for their love

Makhadzi is grateful for her legion of fans. The star has been dominating the African and international entertainment scenes with her hit songs and fire performances.

Makhadzi has shared a snippet from her show in Mozambique. Image: @makhadzisa.

Source: Instagram

The Mjolo hitmaker, who is prepping her highly anticipated one-woman show at Makuvha stadium on 1 October 2022, recently shared a video from her show in Mozambique.

Taking to her Twitter page, Makhadzi showed gratitude to her thousands of fans in the African country who attended her show. She was even taken aback by how they managed to sing along to one of her unreleased songs. She wrote:

"Mozambique was singing along to my new song Tsokotsoko before it drops . I can't wait for my one-woman show and my album to drop . Let's meet at Makhuvha stadium 01 October 2022. Click the link below to purchase your tickets."

Makhadzi's fans took to her timeline to share that they can't wait for her show.

@BoitumeloMatl16 said:

"My darling, you are truly blessed... Where God has opened no man can close. Stay blessed. Love you ❤️"

@VhoMrapper asked:

"So there's no summer album this year?"

@LadyNNS commented:

"Goosebumps ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Usher Raymond and Alicia Keys celebrate their hit song 'My Boo' anniversary with a cute video

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that can you believe that it has been 18 years since the release of Alicia Keys and Usher Raymond's hit song My Boo? The stars have been celebrating their banger's anniversary with fans.

Alicia Keys took to her Instagram page and posted a short clip asking her millions of fans to duet the song. The 41-year-old played the song on her MPC and sang only her parts while asking peeps to sing Usher's parts.

Usher also marked their song's major milestone by dueting Alicia Keys' video during his concert. The star posted the video on his Twitter page. Fans shared that they still vibe to the timeless classic almost two decades later.

Source: Briefly News