TikTokker @zamahlangu_mahlangu sheds years of identity in emotional haircut, sparking online debate and admiration

@zamahlangu_mahlangu's emotional transformation was a result of a personal decision she felt she needed to make

The young woman's post was met with varying reactions as some loved her new look, and others were surprised by it

A woman let go of her long hair in a viral TikTok video. Image: @zamahlangu_mahlangu

Source: TikTok

A young woman took to social media to document her bold decision to let go of her stunning, healthy, relaxed hair.

Woman let's go of her long locs

TikTokker @zamahlangu_mahlangu posted the video showing her long black hair reaching the middle of her back before grabbing a pair of scissors and cutting large chunks of hair.

@zamahlangu_mahlangu is seen looking emotional in the video as she holds back tears during the shocking haircut and reveals her new look.

In the caption, the young woman indicated that her hair was a huge part of her identity for a very long time.

"It’s been two months since I cut my hair, and I’m still finding it hard to express how and why I ended up deciding to cut it, but I know I had to do it.

"I’m all good❤️. Nothing bad happened, I just had to. One day, I will make a video explaining what led me to do this. However, all in all, as hard as it was, it’s a decision I’m glad I took," @zamahlangu_mahlangu shared.

Mzansi reacts to the haircut

Her bold move took aback many netizens, while others complimented her new short hair look, saying she looked beautiful.

Nama luthuli❤️❤️ wrote:

"Honestly mina ngeke ungibone sezingaka."

andilezulu2k said:

"Waze wamuhle neShort hair."

Acker_mania wrote:

"Uyiqhawe ndlov’kazi abaningi bayasaba uqala kabusha."

99AphiweLanga said:

"Mfethu wavele wamuhle more ."

Gojasi replied:

"Umuhle❤️."

Qhawe Que Nalla said:

"Ai wamuhle ntokazi ❤️."

