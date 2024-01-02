Maryjane Sidambe has been turning heads on social media following Leeroy's breakup with Mihlali Ndamase

She's currently enjoying life in Dubai and sharing her adventures online

A recent viral picture of Maryjane flaunting her toned body sparked praise from fans

Leeroy Sidambe's estranged wife Maryjane Sidambe has been serving looks on social media. Fans have been noticing her pictures and videos after Mihlali and Leeroy's public breakup.

Leeroy Sidambe’s ex-wife Maryjane Sidambe served body goals with her recent post. Image: @randomsafacts and @joy_zelda

Maryjane Sidambe's hot picture trends

Social media users have been glued to Maryjane Sidambe's page waiting to see if she has gotten back with Leeroy Sidambe after his alleged breakup with Mihlali Ndamase. The mother of two is currently living her best life in Dubai and sharing the content on her page.

A recent picture shared by the popular entertainment blog MDN News set social media on fire. The star flaunted her toned body and curves in the viral picture. The post's caption read:

"35-year-old Mary Jane Sidambe ♥️"

Fans react to Maryjane Sidambe's stunning picture

Social media users showered the mother of two with praise after her picture went viral online. Many hailed her for her banging body.

@NoseTheCapital wrote:

She looks younger than that other girl of "best nton nton since 2001"

@TshilidziMutond said:

"That guy must ask for forgiveness. He is not too late. . Pride aside."

@SAMISTOS commented:

"LEEROY has an eye for ladies but the problem they are all it girls."

@TintswaloMissd said:

"MJ is hot hot this one will quickly marry again after divorce. I wouldn't mind marrying herI won't mind being a step dad. The fire❤️"

@katlegolerumo12 added:

"Pretty and the hubby lived a private life until bofebe bomo tsena now everyone has his number.... "

@majoyana31 noted:

"Tjeerrr,she’s hot I wonder what was she doing with that rubbish n dust inguLeeroy"

