Maryjane Sidambe's name is popping up on social media timelines once again amid her estranged husband Leeroy Sidambe and socialite Mihlali Ndamase's messy breakup online.

Maryjane Sidambe showed off her dance moves in Dubai amid Mihlali and Leeroy's messy breakup. Image: @mihlalii_n and @joy_zelda

Maryjane Sidambe lives it up in Dubai

2023 came to a shocking end following Mihlali Ndamase and Leeroy Sidambe's messy breakup. The two charted social media trends and hogged headlines after a video of Sidambe kissing another woman went viral.

Mihlali later confirmed the breakup and even revealed that she was owed some money by the wealthy businessman. Leeroy Sidambe's estranged wife Maryjane Sidambe who he dumped for Mihlali is also trending online.

A video posted on social media by the controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula shows the stunner living her best life in Dubai. The clip shows Maryjane flaunting her curves and dance moves while at the beach.

Mzansi can't get enough of Maryjane Sidambe's moves

Social media users admitted that Maryjane is beautiful. Many lauded her for staying in her lane and enjoying her life amid her former husband's public breakup.

@PebblesNeo said:

"Wonke ama celebrity anale 2 piece. She's gorgeous"

@noe_zey added:

"What a beautiful lady!"

@MalekTrendz added:

"This video ineed to bookmark it so I can watch it anytime."

@M_Jay94 noted:

"How did Leeroy leave this beautiful lady, to go for plastic? Ruining his family in the process. He fumbled."

@Only_elizabeth1 noted:

"The only revenge you must do as a woman is focus on yourself get that dream body, drink water and get your money up"

@_Omnist_ commented:

"Leeroy is a domkop. Such a hot wife even after giving him 2 beautiful children that man is a loser."

Leeroy seemingly begs for some love back from Mihlali

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that the social media streets have been buzzing for quite some time since the Leeroy and Mihlali scandal started, and recently Leeroy Sidambe did something that shocked many netizens online.

What used to be an IT couple has now ended in shambles leaving many of their fans and followers stunned. This came after Mihlali went on a rant not so long ago about how Leeroy and his best friend, Melusi, swindled her money and also that she was the one spending on their Mexico trip.

