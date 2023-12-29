South Africans are captivated by the ongoing saga between Mihlali Ndamase and her ex-boyfriend Leeroy Sidambe

Mihlali confirmed their breakup and publicly stated that Leeroy owed her money

Social media users criticised Leeroy for his actions, with some expressing disappointment

Mihlali Ndamase's man Leeroy Sidambe is living his best life in Dubai amid the rumours that he owes the award-winning socialite some money.

Mihlali Ndamase’s ex-boyfriend Leeroy Sidambe shared more content from his Dubai getaway. Image: @SharingC2023 and @mihlalii_n

Leeroy Sidambe shares another Dubai video

Mihlali confirmed that she parted ways with Sidambe in October. She also revealed that her former lover owes her some money and should pay up. Controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula headed to his page to share another video of Sidambe and his friends living it up in Dubai despite Mihlali's allegations. He wrote:

"A look inside Leeroy Sidambe's vacation in Dubai whilst his mistress Mihlali Ndamase wants her coins."

Leeroy Sidambe blasted for owing Mihlali Ndamase

Social media users came out guns blazing at Sidambe for failing to pay Mihlali's money back.

@Ihhashi_Turkei said:

"He must just pay back the money."

@CalliePhakathi wrote:

"Men will leave you in the middle of a desert with no water "

@MediamagnetHQ added:

"Going to Dubai while you owe someone money is a sign of disrespect."

@SthembiD commented:

"I now understand why his wife didn't even utter a word during Mihlali's Era with her husband...Lol ...Girl been knowing umjita ain't staying long."

@ayanda_m04 added:

"Leeroy used to be so likeable when he wa married to MJ, the matching outfits, theie sleepovers with TT Mbha & wife, Somizi and whoever. Now he is just a vile guy who can't handle his liquor."

A look inside Mihlali Ndamase’s Mexico vacation

Meanwhile, Briefly News also reported that social media is having a field day with beauty influencer Mihlali Ndamase. This comes after news of the end of her relationship with businessman Leeroy Sidambe.

For her 27th birthday, Mihlali Ndamase and her then-boyfriend Leeroy Sidambe went on their baecation to Mexico. She even vlogged their entire trip to the country and how Leeroy spoiled the birthday girl with expensive gifts.

