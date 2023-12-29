Controversial Youtuber Mihlali Ndamase made headlines once again on social media

Gossipmonger Musa Khawula has revealed the star's alleged new man

Khawula said that her alleged new man is a Zimbabwean government official, Scott Kupa

Youtuber Mihlali Ndamase allegedly has a new man. Image: @mihlalii_n

Mihlali Ndamase has had the social media street buzzing recently as her dirty laundry gets aired online by netizens.

Musa Khawula reveals Mihlali's alleged new man

The social media influencer has been making headlines of late. Recently the star went on an explosive rant claiming that her ex-lover Leeroy Sidambe and his friend Melusi swindled her money.

Ndamase was also hailed for feeding the homeless, and of late, gossipmonger Musa Khawula revealed on Twitter (X) the alleged new man his Mihlali's life, Scott Kupta, a Zimbabwean and he wrote:

"Meet Mihlali Ndamase's new sugar daddy Scott Kupa. Scott Kupa is a Zimbabwean government official and has been showering Mihlali Ndamase with lavish gifts. In October; Mihlali Ndamase went on an-all expenses paid trip to London; United Kingdom sponsored by Scott Kupa."

See the post below:

Fans react to the news

Shortly after the news went viral, many social media users reacted to Mihlali having a new man. See some of the comments below:

@Am_Blujay said:

"Zimbabweans know Scott is monied up but doesn't have the game to bag Mihlali lm 99% sure this is a lie."

@Ori_RSA wrote:

"That time Mihlali is a role model and an “influencer” to someone’s girlfriend/wife."

@mashoto_ shared:

"This girl love ugly men neh? It's her brand."

@sdu_mpembe responded:

"Lol she already moved on."

@Miss_cesare responded:

"There’s always a bigger bag."

@lelo_kgoale mentioned:

"She probably cheated on Leeroy with Scott."

@SithaleKgaogelo commented:

"Bro I'm trying to leave people's business, but you are dropping these news at an unavoidable rate."

Mihlali Ndamase jets off to Zanzibar from Egypt

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Mihlali Ndamase lives the life many of us can only dream of. The controversial YouTuber, who was recently living it up in Egypt, flew to Zanzibar for another vacation.

Social media users are currently glued to Mihlali Ndamase's Instagram page, waiting for content from her epic vacation. The award-winning socialite revealed that she is now chilling in the picturesque resort town of Zanzibar, Tanzania.

