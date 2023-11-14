Mihlali Ndamase has garnered praise for her recent charitable efforts

In a video posted on Instagram, she showcased the process of preparing and distributing meals to the homeless, accompanied by a donation of sanitary pads

Fans lauded her initiative, emphasizing their appreciation for her discretion in not revealing the faces of those benefiting from her generosity

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Mihlali Ndamase is a gift that keeps on giving. The YouTuber recently shared a video showing how she cooked meals for the underprivileged and also gave away some sanitary wear.

Mihlali Ndamase posted a video of herself donating food to the needy. Image: @mihlalii_n

Source: Instagram

Mihlali feeds the homeless

Controversial South African content creator and businesswoman Mihlali Ndamase is giving back to society. The star recently earned her fans and followers' respect when she revealed that she fed the homeless.

Taking to her Instagram page, Mihlali shared a video showing how she prepared meals with the help of her family to donate to the homeless. Not only that, the star who understands the need for proper sanitation also gave away sanitary pads to those who needed them. She captioned the video:

PAY ATTENTION:

"Blessed to be a blessing "

Mihlali Ndamase praised for her initiative

Social media users praised the star for her initiative. Many also hailed her for not showing the faces of those who received the food and pads.

@tanya_the_therapist said:

"This speaks to my heart. God bless you"

@xoliswaa_17 commented:

"This is amazing. Again, the fact that you hid their faces. uThixo akwandisele ❤️"

@_miss_bongi added:

"❤️... we need more kindness especially during this time of the year."

@carol_mhlauli noted:

"The fact that you didn't expose them says a lot about your family. May God enlarge your territory sis ❤️❤️. God is good"

@zay_wali commented:

"May God continue to give you the strength and wisdom I was hungry and you fed me Jesus said."

Mihlali Ndamase accused of faking her lifestyle

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Mihlali Ndamase is making headlines for all the wrong reasons again. The controversial content creator was recently called out for misleading her followers with fake content.

We are living in a world where celebrities and content creators go above and beyond to try and prove that they are living a soft life. Mihlali Ndamase is undoubtedly one of the most famous and successful celebs that young South Africans look up to.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News