Khuli Chana has joined the long list of celebrities who are giving back to the needy in communities

The star has reportedly been donating school uniforms and stationery to different schools

He said he is doing the initiative under his Khuli Chana foundation and has also been having talks and workshops with the youngsters

Khuli Chana has just proved that he has a heart of gold. The rapper has been sharing the little he has with the less privileged members of the community.

Celebrities often give back to communities. Stars like Casper Nyovest, Somizi Mhlongo and Lamiez Holworthy have all given back to communities.

Khuli Chana donates school uniforms and stationery to students

Daily Sun reported that the star, under his Khuli Chana foundation has been going around schools donating uniforms and stationery. The Hape Le Hape rapper has also been conducting talks and workshops with the students. He said:

"#Extramile campaign in partnership with Mitsubishi was created to drive kids' ambition. We chose school uniforms as a start to get the kids excited about going back to school."

Khuli Chana says they are planning to do more

Khuli Chana said that they have worked on different projects and there are still more in the pipeline. The star said the look on the children's faces after receiving the uniforms warms his heart. He added:

"Their reaction truly warms my heart. We as the Khuli Chana Foundation intend to do more. We are here to bring hope to young people."

