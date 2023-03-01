Lamiez Holworthy revealed that she took on the responsibility of taking care of 30 orphans in 2019

The star said that she has been taking care of the children with only the help of her mother and husband, Khuli Chana

She said she never felt the need to share about the orphanage with her fans because she wanted to protect her children's dignity

DJ Lamiez Holworthy once again proved that she is a gift that keeps giving. The star recently shocked her fans when she revealed that she adopted 30 orphans five years ago.

DJ Lamiez Holworthy shared that she adopted 30 orphans in 2019. Image: @lamiez_holworthy

Source: Instagram

She said she took on the major role in 2019 and had been surviving without help from the corporate world. Her only assistance is from her mother, siblings and husband, Khuli Chana.

Lamiez Holworthy gives fans an update on her orphanage

DJ Lamiez Holworthy has not shared any news about her major project for the past five years. According to ZAlebs, she recently took to her Instagram page to share the news and update her fans. She wrote:

"With a dream of always having my own orphanage, I adopted 30 orphans in 2019 and have taken care of them with zero funding and zero sponsors since.

"I’ve been blessed and lucky enough to finally find a space that we’ve slowly been transforming into a dream home for my kiddies and can’t tell you just how happy this makes me."

Lamiez Holworthy explains why she never posted about her orphanage

Lamiez Holworthy said she didn't post about her babies on social media to protect her children's dignity. She added:

"I’ve always shied away from posting about it in order to not only protect the dignity of my kids but also because my giving back has always been a direct way of communicating with God and my ancestors but even this can get hard when you’re doing it alone (with nothing but faith and help from my husband @khulichana01 my mom @imeldak20 and my siblings @lariezhholworthy who manages the place, my brother @lush_thechef and my best friend @olga.phaahla)."

