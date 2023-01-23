BI Phakathi had a father in tears by showing him and his beautiful child love and kindness

Giving them a lift, BI found that the mother had passed and the dad is now looking after the child alone

Mzansi thanked BI for giving the father and child a lift, food and money and for showing them people still care

A widower father walking with his young child never expected that he’d be seen by an angel. BI Phakathi showed them the kindness that left the father in tears.

BI Phakathi had a father in tears after he showed him and his small child love and kindness. Image: Instagram / BI Phakathi

While dads stepping up is becoming more of a norm, it is still something new, especially in Mzansi and is truly commendable.

Mr Phakathi spotted a father walking with his young child on a highway. He called them over and offered to give them a lift. Asking the man where the child’s mother is, BI found out that she had passed and the dad was now looking after the baby.

BI shared a video of their encounter on his Instagram page. After dropping them off, the Good Samaritan gave the father two huge food parcels and some cash. The man was overcome with emotion and couldn’t believe someone was showing him such kindness.

It is both heartwarming and heartbreaking to see someone battle to accept help. The man told BI to stop as he didn’t know why he was helping him. Phakathi told the man to take the money and do something nice for him and his child.

Take a look at the sweet moment:

Mzansi people thank BI for showing the man and child such love and kindness

@afraaaa1978 said:

“God, bless this father and his precious child every day ❤️”

@iamjoyyy___ said:

“I couldn’t hold back my tears ❤️”

@mrmystik said:

“I watched this I think, 10 times. If angels walked as humans, they would do what you do ❤️”

@mrmystik said:

“Bless you brother. Bless this man and his child ❤️”

@thebigtastybite said:

“Speachless ❤️ Their reaction makes a person feel a glimpse of their pain and struggle and that, in itself, is almost too much to bear and watch. Your blessing them with hope. Thank you!! I'm always commenting but I can't not share my gratitude ”

