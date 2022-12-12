BI Phakathi touched hearts once again when he helped a father with two young boys

The dad was crying because he was unable to give his family a Christmas, but BI changed that

The people of Mzansi found it hard to see the dad cry but were grateful for BI’s act of kindness

BI Phakathi, South Africa's faceless philanthropist helped a dedicated a loving father be able to give his family a Christmas. The footage of the touching moment is heartbreaking but so fulfilling.

The festive season comes with a lot of financial pressure, especially for parents who want to give their children the world. It is soul destroying for any parent to tell their child no when other children around them are getting gifts.

One father was breaking down when BI saw him on the side of the road. The man has two small boys with him who he professed his undying love for.

BI asked the father what was wrong and he explained that his heart was breaking as all he wanted to do this year was give his family a nice Christmas.

Being the angel in disguise that he is, BI gave the man a bunch of money and told him to give his family a wonderful Christmas as he could see the love he had for the boys. The man broke down.

The emotional moment was shared on BI’s TikTok.

The people of Mzansi’s hearts break seeing the father crying

Seeing a loving parent crying because they can’t give to their kids during the festive season is truly heartbreaking. People thanked BI for helping the family and pray they are showered with blessings.

Take a look:

@Timaka FP said:

“Hi there. Is there any way we can fund the dad and his two sons? I would love to also contribute something.”

@KamoMawu said:

“nothing's heartbreaking like a trying father. big ups... he is obviously drained mentally and physically but he's still holding on for his kids”

@Prepetuwa Daniel said:

“That cry from the kid because daddy is crying ”

@KayyMS said:

“When the kid started crying may God bless you more for the sake of our generation and generations to come may more financial doors open.”

@bren hurring said:

“This broke my heart was an amazing gift you gave him with your love and compassion.”

BI Phakathi leaves gogo speechless, emotional clip after blessing her with money has peeps in their feels

In related news, Briefly News reported that one of South Africa's most generous shared a clip of him helping an elderly lady. The clip got a lot of attention as netizens reacted to the footage.

BI left many netizens touched as people commented on the woman's reaction in the video. Online users could not stop raving about the Good Samaritan's generosity.

South Africa's local hero gave an older woman R1 500 on a whim. BI Phakathi saw the woman walking down a deserted road and stopped to hand her cash. The lady was grateful, and she watched in wonder as he shoved several notes into her hand.

