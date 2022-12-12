A husband trolled his wife while recording a TikTok and it turned into the funniest prank video

The man came at the two women with two live chickens and they screamed the roof off of the house

The people of Mzansi loved the man’s confidence and think living with him must be a vibe

There is nothing better than someone pranking another person while they are trying to record a serious clip. One man got his TikTok dance clip recording wifey good.

Twitter user @kulanicool shared a video of a brilliant prank a man pulled on his wife. Image: Twitter / @kulanicool

Source: Twitter

Everyone loves a good prank clip, especially when it is light hearted and the prank goes off smoothly. This man chose the perfect moment to get his wife.

Twitter user @kulanicool shared a video showing two women starting to record a TikTok dance clip when a man comes in with two live chickens, leaving them running and screaming for their lives.

The accomplished look on the man’s face is everything! He enjoyed every second of this prank.

The people of Mzansi bowl in the greatness of the prankster

This man approached the situation with such confidence that there was no way he wasn’t going to scare the living daylights out of these poor women. People feel this man deserves an award for his prank, and that living with him must be an experience.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@Yohuunk said:

“The kids gave it away screaming before he even emerged with the kentuckys staged.”

@Teezy_Promking said:

“ I am this husband.”

@modiri_roseline said:

“I’m not the only one afraid of chickens”

@mbaliyam1 said:

“He enjoyed it he doesn't even run he dances towards them and they run. What a villian ”

@Professor_Isco said:

“Mara he’s such a vibe nice family.”

