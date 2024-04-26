One young lady took to social media to praise her mom for her endless sacrifices, and people were touched

In the TikTok video, the woman showed off her mom standing at the bus station waiting for her bus to leave

The lady's clip touched South Africans as they rushed to the comments section to gush over her mother

Nothing beats a mother's love for her child, and a woman proved that in a video that is making rounds on social media.

A young lady shared a video on TikTok of her mother waiting for her until the bus departs with her child. Image: @tanatswanicolee

Source: TikTok

Mom waits at the station till the bus leaves with her child

A mother melted many hearts in Mzansi after she was seen waiting at the bus station for the bus until the bus left with her child, who was going back to res. The daughter who shared the video on her TikTok account revealed that her mom had been dropping her at the bus station each time she had to go back to university.

The young lady went on to say in her caption that she loved her mom dearly.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"This isn't much to most people, but I love her so much and cry every time I have to go back to school," she wrote.

Watch the touching video below:

Netizens react to the woman's video

The clip touched many people on social media as they flocked to the comments section to shower the lady's mother with heartwarming messages.

Reitumetse said:

"Moms are so precious."

AugustMaje shared:

"My Dad used to do the same. He will even drive behind the bus till it gets out of town, then make a U-turn."

User advised the young lady, saying:

"Study hard..graduate...Modimo a o thuse o kreye mmereko and make mommy proud."

Mutinta247 was touched:

"This makes me emotional."

Bongiwe added:

"Work for that woman, when you feel like skipping classes, think about that woman."

Mom rents an entire Taxi to drive her son to student accommodation

Briefly News previously reported on a video of a student being dropped off at res in a taxi, which left online users in their feelings.

A TikTok video shared by @otsile_rsa4 shows a woman in a taxi and a young man driving off to res. The gentleman revealed that his mom rented a taxi to drop him off at his student accommodation. The guy can be seen in the taxi having a ball of a time as they drive him to res.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News