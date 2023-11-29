TikTok Video of Sepedi Traditional Wedding Stuns South Africans: “This Is Beyond Beautiful”
- A TikTok video of a spectacular Sepedi traditional wedding has South African netizens in absolute awe
- The breathtaking cultural display from the vibrant traditional clothes to the dancing captivated viewers
- The wedding footage gained traction and a lot of interaction on the popular social media platform
PAY ATTENTION: We Need your Opinion! What do You Think about this Website? Take 5-min Poll and Make Briefly News Better Now.
A stunning TikTok video showcasing a Sepedi traditional wedding ceremony has grabbed Mzansi's attention.
Bride and groom shine in TikTok video
TikTok user @matalanemokgatla shared the footage of the wedding party slaying the dance choreography. The bride and groom truly stood out among the joyous crowd.
Colourful Sepedi wedding steals spotlight
People loved seeing the colourful attire, dances, and overall celebration of the union of a lovely couple.
Netizens really can't get enough of the clip and mentioned that the wedding was a genuine representation of the culture. The clip's success comes as no shock, considering it's wedding season in Mzansi, and people proudly showcasing their cultures are taking the spotlight.
Watch the video below:
SA netizens marvels at traditional wedding
Netizens reacted to the traditional wedding video with admiration. They were not shy about liking and gushing about the beauty of SA culture.
Read a few comments below:
@MissTee wrote:
"Now this is a traditional wedding."
@Unique121281 posted:
"This is beyond beautiful no words enough to describe it."
@thembireineth commented:
"The original wedding dress ya sepedi."
@thandeka stated:
"That's our culture not a white wedding."
@naomimthembu319 said:
"This is beautiful hle."
@Villagegal mentioned:
"I was there, lenyalo la Jerki and Thando."
@MologadiS added:
"Wow wow wow, beautiful."
@mamasmomz said:
"This is mind-blowing.❤❤"
@Priscilla Mahlangu mentioned:
"The first thing I was looking for is Mokgatla."
Venda makoti gives an inside look at lobola day
In another article, Briefly News reported that one woman just dropped the mic on social media by giving us a sneak peek into the world of lobola negotiations.
This fearless lady posted a TikTok video on her account showing a glimpse of the negotiation process. The footage showed the exchange of gifts to the uncles identifying their bride among maidens that were covered with blankets.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News