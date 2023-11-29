A TikTok video of a spectacular Sepedi traditional wedding has South African netizens in absolute awe

The breathtaking cultural display from the vibrant traditional clothes to the dancing captivated viewers

The wedding footage gained traction and a lot of interaction on the popular social media platform

A TikTok video of a Sepedi wedding in Limpopo gained traction. Image: @matalanemokgatla

A stunning TikTok video showcasing a Sepedi traditional wedding ceremony has grabbed Mzansi's attention.

Bride and groom shine in TikTok video

TikTok user @matalanemokgatla shared the footage of the wedding party slaying the dance choreography. The bride and groom truly stood out among the joyous crowd.

Colourful Sepedi wedding steals spotlight

People loved seeing the colourful attire, dances, and overall celebration of the union of a lovely couple.

Netizens really can't get enough of the clip and mentioned that the wedding was a genuine representation of the culture. The clip's success comes as no shock, considering it's wedding season in Mzansi, and people proudly showcasing their cultures are taking the spotlight.

Watch the video below:

SA netizens marvels at traditional wedding

Netizens reacted to the traditional wedding video with admiration. They were not shy about liking and gushing about the beauty of SA culture.

Read a few comments below:

Venda makoti gives an inside look at lobola day

In another article, Briefly News reported that one woman just dropped the mic on social media by giving us a sneak peek into the world of lobola negotiations.

This fearless lady posted a TikTok video on her account showing a glimpse of the negotiation process. The footage showed the exchange of gifts to the uncles identifying their bride among maidens that were covered with blankets.

