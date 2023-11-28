School Teacher Posing As Grade 9 Learner and Colleague Perform Bacardi Dance in TikTok Video
- Two playful school teachers joined the bacardi craze with a TikTok video of their dance performance
- One of the teachers was wearing a school uniform as they shot the funny content for Mzansi's viewing pleasure
- The footage gained traction and viewers are rating the colleagues' moves and swooning about their bond
Two school teachers attempted to do the bacardi dance challenge. The female teacher took on the role of a Grade 9 learner, showcasing a side-splitting performance that has the TikTok community in stitches.
Teachers' camaraderie shines
The duo's dance has quickly spread on the platform, amassing a whopping 100,000 views and counting.
Viewers are hitting the replay button, rating the teachers' dance performance, and soaking in the camaraderie that shines through the screen.
Balancing work with play
The clip posted by @shobisto shows the bond that extends beyond the classroom. adding a delightful touch to the entertaining performance.
As the TikTok video raises laughter levels, some people are left wondering: How do these popular teachers find the time for such hilarious antics while balancing their school work?
Watch the video below:
Netizens react with jokes
Netizens shared banter in the comments about the teacher wearing the uniform.
@reitumetse38 posted:
"She is still going to repeat Grade 9 again."
@londiwe.mgenge wrote:
"That’s why she keeps on repeating grade nine, utwerka nothisa."
@AlitaKhoza04 mentioned:
"Next year same grade same class.She will find meneer wearing the same clothes. "
@MadaamRiniey07 said:
"I love the bond."
@Mmaphuthego commented:
"You’ve just gained a follower."
@winny20231 stated:
"Hahaha you guys, mara I love you."
@ndivhuwo161 added:
"Mara Moshabe what you did to magogo is not right. "
Source: Briefly News