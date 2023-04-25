Dembe Bendlela, who is known on TikTok for her dancing, is trending for her take on an amapiano challenge

The dancer used a wide-legged animal print pants with a doek to complete the look

The hilarious video went viral and gathered over 1.8 million views on the social media platform

TikTok is famous for its amapiano dancing challenges, which frequently go viral. Dembe Bendlela decided to hop on the dance trend but added a comedic twist. Peeps were also astounded by the attire choice, which actually enhanced her dance movements.

TikTok Video goes viral in less than a week

Over 1.8 million people viewed the video, and hundreds commented on the young lady's carefree attitude. They described it as a breath of fresh air. The dance influencer was in her element and said:

"I did not expect this to be funny. I repeat, I did not expect this to be this funny."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi TikTokkers rate the woman's dance skills.

People across the country laughed at the young lady's comedic take on the dance challenge. Here are some of the comments:

@Livhuwani said"

"I don't know if it’s the shoes or pants."

@energetic bunny commented:

"I think it’s safe to say it’s the pants."

@hulie said:

"This challenge was meant for you. You go, girl."

@Lungile commented:

" Can ten people touch my comment, please? I wanna come back."

@Miss.Mulenga said:

"I’ve refused to accept that we are the next generation of parents, not make sure."

@MrWalker commented:

"Whose wife is this? Girl, you are my rock star, you made my day."

@Malema_Moraba said:

"Best video I’ve seen all day"

Mzansi student botches Amapiano dance challenge, video of hilarious performance leaves SA dead with laughter

In other dance-related stories, Briefly News reported about a schoolgirl who took the internet by storm.

The young girl performed the trending amapiano challenge and completely botched the dance moves.

One of her schoolmates posted the video on TikTok, which shows her kicking and moving offbeat. The hilarious video went viral and gathered nearly half a million views on social media.

