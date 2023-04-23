For too long, Africans have tried to gatekeep the Amapiano trend, but these two women are coming for the genre

The video of two Asian girls killing an Amapiano dance is a definite crowd-pleaser, and people can't get enough

Mzani is going nuts over the girl's effortless moves, and people are commenting that they dance better than them

Whoever thought that Amapiano was only for people from South Africa has not seen this video. The most recent TikTok uploaded by two Asian women is quickly becoming the standard for the genre.

A video of Asian women killing an Amapiano dance has Mzansi going nuts. image: @22.tutu

There is no question in anyone's mind that these huns are Amapiano stars; with their silky smooth moves and ability to sing along with the songs, there is no room for dispute. Their routine was so good that the country had to stop and stare.

TikTok of women killing Amapiano dance is too smooth

Watching the clip, you can't help but be amazed. The women dance better than most South Africans.

It's no wonder people can't get enough. These lovely ladies will make you want to dance.

Watch the video here:

Video of Asian women's dance moves has over 300K people bowing down

Mzansi was pleased to hand over the crown to the new Amapiano queens. People were so taken by the clip that they had to clap.

Briefly News compiled some of the best comments:

@andilendlovu477 was amazed:

"The fact that she's singing and nailing those lyrics is mad.❤"

@allow.me.thought they nailed it:

"When we say, "The aim is not to sweat," this is what we mean."

@awandemth praised the girls:

"Hamba wena girl."

@user3629666253847 wanted to learn:

"That time, I didn't even know the lyrics."

