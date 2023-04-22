The customer is always right is most companies' policy, but one woman found out the hard way that the internet doesn't always agree with this

One TikTokker posted a video trying to return a wrecked pair of slippers to Woolworths after using them for 3 months

Social media users called out the woman for what they saw as rude behaviour by someone who was asking for too much

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

When one user complained on TikTok, she didn't get the hoped-for response. The woman demonstrated her effort to return a pair of Woolworths slippers that had seen better days.

Woolworth's customer tries to return worn-out slippers. Images: @tlhogi.aliu

Source: TikTok

She seemed to count on the online community to rally behind her. Instead of support, she got the cold shoulder.

Video shows Woolworths customer getting angry over quality

The footage clearly shows the woman's frustration. She launches into an angry rant about the poor quality at Woolworths.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Many online users, however, did not share that opinion. Many people thought waiting 3 months to return an item was excessive.

Watch the video here:

Mzansi shades video of dramatic customer

People were unimpressed by the TIkTokker's behaviour. Mzansi was unhappy with how she treated the store manager. Some thought her request was ridiculous.

@r_gogolicious did not like how she acted:

"Yoh, this lady, especially for something worn for more than 2 months."

@gladp5 defended the manager:

"She is shouting at the poor guy as if he is the one manufacturing these shoes. Yes, we have a right to complain and get the best value for our money, but..."

@mavishlongwane543 believes the damage was her fault:

"Sleepwear is for inside the house; it looks like she was wearing them as shoes or sandals."

@snezieymsomi thought it was funny:

"Hhayi sisi Hhayi side eye."

"Woolworths looter" Mbuso Moloi details why he participated in 2021 July riots while pleading guilty to theft

From daylight robbery to just plain theft. Briefly News, The infamous Woolworths looter, revealed why he decided to join the July 2021 riots.

The 32-year-old man was not thinking straight when he joined the looting efforts. He told the court that he behaved impulsively when stealing a basket of groceries from Woolworths.

The looter's crime fascinated Mzansi because, unlike most looters, he was an affluent and well-off man.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News