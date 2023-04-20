A hardworking man on Facebook showed pictures of the one-bedroom bachelor pad that he built

Many people on Facebook were fascinated by the small home that looked like it did not break the bank

Facebook users flooded the comments, and many were curious to know details while others gave some constructive criticism

A homeowner shared a picture of the structure he managed to build on a budget. Peeps were thoroughly impressed to see the man's set-up.

A man builds a small apartment on a budget, and people had questions image: Facebook/ Samuel Spiro NH Mamadi

The man's post got thousands of likes and hundreds of comments. A few netizens were concerned about how the house was built.

Proud South African gent shows off small home on Facebook group

One man, Samuel Spiro NH Mamadi, was proud of what he managed to build and shared the completed project on a Facebook page, Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi's Linen.

The man built a one-bedroom apartment. The exterior looks like it was built with cement pillars. The interior was well-plastered, and he had tiles on his ceiling. In the comments, he said the building cost +-R25 000.

See some of the pictures below:

The inside of the man's small apartment that was built for R25 000. Image: Facebook/ Samuel Spiro NH Mamadi

South Africans discuss man's single-room home

People love to see others complete building projects. Online users complimented the man's house for being neat, while others had questions about the tiles fitted on the ceiling. The comments also include enquiries on how he completed the house, and the man said he plastered the inside and outside of his apartment.

Bernice Humble Dlamini commented:

"Tiles on the celingr?"

Mzukulu Ka Bhalabaze Smomondiya commented:

"Where did you buy your couch and how much was it?"

Sumatra Nolubabalo Lusaseni commented:

"Beautiful ceiling. Everything looks good."

Ryan Riaan Mokhethi commented:

"Buy a smart carpet."

Lawerlot Evodia Motshedisi commented:

"Wow this is beautiful. I don't know how to ask, but my question is plus or minus?? How much I need if I want this size, wow impressive."

Samuel Spiro NH Mamadi replied:

"Lawerlot Evodia Motshedisi around R25k"

