A video showing the building process of a one-room home went viral and inspired many people online

The owner of the room said he worked hard to build his humble abode and that he was proud of his accomplishment

Netizens flooded the gent's comments section and wrote him touching congratulatory messages

One man, @1issa_m, won over Mzansi with his realness about the circumstances of life. He posted a video showing how his one-room, which was recently built from the foundation up.

Proud man shares his accomplishment on TikTok

The guy mentioned in the video that he is proud even though other people might consider his room small.

He expressed that he is still young and that maybe one day he will have a bigger home to brag about, so people can judge if they want.

People reacted with nothing but kindness in the comments and reassured the gent that the building of his room was a significant achievement.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi congratulates the guy on his new home

@user39472024061522 said:

"Well done buti, definitely bigger things are coming, sikubona ngalomsenzi umhle."

@MasixoleMike wrote:

"Wow usebenzile bhuti."

@Mashembu commented:

"A place called home.✊"

@Cyndie stated:

"Well done. How many bricks did you use."

@xolisambobo wrote:

"Well done, that's a very big step you are making. well done."

@akon8561 mentioned:

"Well done brother, my worry is the M6 block on the foundation. The level of your verandah against the ground, the storm water might give you problems."

@ngwest13 said:

"Hayi I'm judging you my brother, awu waze wenza isfiso sami. May god give you power."

@Shawdy added:

"Amandla akho be proud."

@amandadebruin818 commented:

"Well done boza."

