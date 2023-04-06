Njabs Dladla is an award-winning editor and visual artist with a good eye for composition and creative vision

He recently shared a list of things he likes the most about his home in a TikTok post, including a photograph he took years ago

Netizens expressed their admiration for his home, complimenting the beautiful space and expressing their desire to have a similar one

Njabs Dladla is an award-winning editor and visual artist born in KZN. He has a good eye for composition and creative vision. In a recent TikTok post, he shared a list of things he likes the most about his home. That list included a photograph he took some years ago.

Njabs Dladla admires his home

The artist says about himself:

"My creative vision is my greatest asset and with my healthy obsession with detail, I enjoy designing and leading creative execution for brands and companies to bring meaningful and beautiful concepts to life"

You can see the post below:

Netizens loved his home too

@Zoe_Mongameli:

"Me, thinking about all the naps I could take here ngoba jesu ngizithandela ub’thongo no jesu"

@Pholoso:

"Your home is beautiful❤️"

@Lihle♥️Mihle:

"Wow, I'm obsessed with that picture those eyes tell a story"

@lebo:

"You have such a beautiful space if I leave parties early intact, I wouldn't even go"

@Ro:

"I need that couch"

@Melanin fields:

"Where did you find your couch"

@Unicorn:

"Can't wait to get my own place "

@SUZAN MOGOTSI:

"Lol I would definitely stay home, your place is such a vibe"

