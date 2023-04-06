Global site navigation

KwaZulu-Natal artist Njabs Dladla shows off home interior decor
South Africa

KwaZulu-Natal artist Njabs Dladla shows off home interior decor

by  Tsoku Maela
  • Njabs Dladla is an award-winning editor and visual artist with a good eye for composition and creative vision
  • He recently shared a list of things he likes the most about his home in a TikTok post, including a photograph he took years ago
  • Netizens expressed their admiration for his home, complimenting the beautiful space and expressing their desire to have a similar one

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Njabs Dladla shows off home decor in KZN
An artist with a good eye shares interior home design on TiktTok. @bhudanjabs/TikTok
Source: TikTok

Njabs Dladla is an award-winning editor and visual artist born in KZN. He has a good eye for composition and creative vision. In a recent TikTok post, he shared a list of things he likes the most about his home. That list included a photograph he took some years ago.

Njabs Dladla admires his home

The artist says about himself:

"My creative vision is my greatest asset and with my healthy obsession with detail, I enjoy designing and leading creative execution for brands and companies to bring meaningful and beautiful concepts to life"

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

You can see the post below:

Netizens loved his home too

@Zoe_Mongameli:

"Me, thinking about all the naps I could take here ngoba jesu ngizithandela ub’thongo no jesu"

@Pholoso:

"Your home is beautiful❤️"

@Lihle♥️Mihle:

"Wow, I'm obsessed with that picture those eyes tell a story"

@lebo:

"You have such a beautiful space if I leave parties early intact, I wouldn't even go"

@Ro:

"I need that couch"

@Melanin fields:

"Where did you find your couch"

@Unicorn:

"Can't wait to get my own place "

@SUZAN MOGOTSI:

"Lol I would definitely stay home, your place is such a vibe"

Lady rents shop, breaks wall & remodels building

In other interior design stories, Briefly News reported a hardworking Nigerian lady, @melaniegoddess1, selling perfume and cosmetics, capturing when she renovated the shop she rented for her business. At the beginning of the video, a labourer could be seen in front of a broken wall with smithereens of blocks all around him.

@omodano asked:

"Congrats. Did you inform your landlord before renovating. Please how much was the renovation cost?"

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel