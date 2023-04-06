KwaZulu-Natal artist Njabs Dladla shows off home interior decor
- Njabs Dladla is an award-winning editor and visual artist with a good eye for composition and creative vision
- He recently shared a list of things he likes the most about his home in a TikTok post, including a photograph he took years ago
- Netizens expressed their admiration for his home, complimenting the beautiful space and expressing their desire to have a similar one
Njabs Dladla is an award-winning editor and visual artist born in KZN. He has a good eye for composition and creative vision. In a recent TikTok post, he shared a list of things he likes the most about his home. That list included a photograph he took some years ago.
Njabs Dladla admires his home
The artist says about himself:
"My creative vision is my greatest asset and with my healthy obsession with detail, I enjoy designing and leading creative execution for brands and companies to bring meaningful and beautiful concepts to life"
You can see the post below:
Netizens loved his home too
@Zoe_Mongameli:
"Me, thinking about all the naps I could take here ngoba jesu ngizithandela ub’thongo no jesu"
@Pholoso:
"Your home is beautiful❤️"
@Lihle♥️Mihle:
"Wow, I'm obsessed with that picture those eyes tell a story"
@lebo:
"You have such a beautiful space if I leave parties early intact, I wouldn't even go"
@Ro:
"I need that couch"
@Melanin fields:
"Where did you find your couch"
@Unicorn:
"Can't wait to get my own place "
@SUZAN MOGOTSI:
"Lol I would definitely stay home, your place is such a vibe"
