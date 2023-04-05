From Sweeping Floors to HR Management Graduate: The Story of TikTok Star @Buhle_ghost
- A TikTok post shared by a young man tells a story of his journey, where he works as a panel beater in a car garage
- The post garnered supportive comments from netizens, who appreciated his honesty and encouraged him to keep working hard towards his goals
- The young man's perseverance, patience, and humility are highlighted as qualities that will lead to success in the future
@buhle_ghost shared a TikTok post with a heartwarming story of his recent journey. The young man is seen sweeping the floors of a car garage where he works as a panel beater even though he is a qualified HR Management student.
"Whatever it takes kid, survive," he captioned the video.
HR Management graduate working as a panel beater
You can watch the post below:
Netizens shared words of encouragement with him
@hamdieilish said:
"Thank you so much for being real and showing that not everything goes as planned "
@Wolverine added:
"I did a learnership that paid me R1500 4 years ago, today I’m a specialist in an industry I studied for… kuyahlangana mchana yizwa ngam ♥️"
@vuyo.m said::
"Whatever it takes bhuda"
@Katlego added:
"Louder Goortman"
@Ayanda Magwaza said:
"Your patience and humility are going to open great doors for you "
@Boniwe Maduna added:
"I love you so much for being this real. "
@Kenaleone Ontlametse said:
"As long as you’re making money and you know what you’re working towards fam! You’ve got the formula ❤️"
