Citizen Mbatha, a young man from a small village in rural South Africa, has been admitted to Anna Maria College in Massachusetts to pursue a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Although Mbatha has received a merit-based scholarship and financial aid from the college, he still needs to source additional funding to cover other expenses

By sharing his story, he hopes to attract potential sponsors or donors who might be able to contribute towards his education in America

Born in rural KZN and now set to study in America, Citizen Mbatha needs your help. Credit: Supplied

Citizen Mbatha, a young man from the small village of Stanela in Vryheid, KwaZulu-Natal, has recently been admitted to Anna Maria College in Paxton, Massachusetts (USA) to pursue a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.

Mbatha hopes his Bachelor of Science will help him achieve his long-term goals

This is an incredible achievement for someone from an underprivileged background in rural South Africa, where unemployment is a major crisis. Mbatha strongly believes that contributing to economic development is not solely reliant on finding jobs in metropolitan areas but also developing, finding, or establishing business ventures in non-metropolitan areas, such as his rural community.

"As someone who hails from an underprivileged background in a rural area, having experienced first-hand the negative impact of unemployment, which is currently a crisis in South Africa, I have always been passionate about pursuing a degree in Business Studies as I strongly believe that contributing to economic development," he said.

Citizen has been awarded a partial scholarship and needs more funds

Mbatha has been awarded a $26 000 merit-based scholarship renewable for four years and an additional $10 500 from Anna Maria College's financial aid office. However, he still needs to source additional funding of approximately $25 000 to cover other expenses such as room and board, insurance, etc.

As a result, Mbatha hopes he can attract potential sponsors or donors who might contribute towards his education in America. This is not his first attempt at securing funding for his education. In 2016, while completing his degree in Drama at TUT, the New York Film Academy awarded him a $9 000 talent-based scholarship to study Acting for Film in Los Angeles.

