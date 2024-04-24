Jelly Babie finally apologised to the Big Save cashier she insulted in her viral altercation

The Bacardi dancer mended fences with the woman and even posted photos of them together

Mzansi is mostly proud of their fave for being the bigger person, but some claim that she was only trying to save her career

Jelly Babie and the cashier posed for pictures after the dancer apologised for their altercation. Images: jellybabie_official

It appears that Jelly Babie is officially off the hook. The famous Bacardi dancer recently got into an altercation with a retail worker and returned to apologise.

Jelly Babie apologises to cashier

In the wake of her viral altercation with a Big Save cashier that apparently cost her thousands of followers, it appears that Jelly Babie and the woman have made peace.

Taking to her Instagram page, the famous dancer shared photos with the woman and were all smiles after Jelly apologised and dodged a bullet.

Briefly News reported that the store considered taking legal action against the dancer after she humiliated the cashier.

Gossipmonger, Musa Khawula, shared an audio of a woman claiming to be the cashier telling her side of the story and her reaction to being insulted by the famous dancer:

"HR was standing beside me and told me not to respond while she [Jelly Babie] hurled insults at me. She kept calling me a dog, saying I had nothing, and that truly hurt me."

Mzansi reacts to Jelly Babie's photos

Netizens showed love to Jelly for owning up to her mistakes and apologising:

Media personality, Dineo Moloisane was proud:

"So proud of you, my Jelly. We love you forever."

kimberly.mahlangu said:

"They can never make me hate you!"

amahle8541 wrote:

"Guys, let’s forgive her, please. She’s still young."

entle_moerane posted:

"Super proud of you, my hun."

Meanwhile, some netizens claimed that the dancer only apologised to save face:

fortunate_enaf claimed:

"Only doing it for her own benefit. If she had nothing to lose, she wouldn't have gone back."

edendi2021 posted:

"I love South African cancel culture."

smanga_ndlovu wrote:

"Lost so many followers, she had to apologise."

lisa_krymer responded:

"Not everyone deserves fame, and this girl proved it."

