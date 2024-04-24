The Barcadi dancer and singer Jelly Babie recently apologised for hurling insults at a cashier at Big Save

This apology came after the star lost 500K followers on TikTok for her unruly behaviour

Big Save store also released a statement mentioning that they reversed the suspension of the cashier and are now considering taking legal action against Jelly Babie

The famous Barcadi singer and dancer Jelly Babie's trouble keeps deepening as the store Big Save, where the cashier works, is considering taking legal action against the star after the incident that took place.

Jelly Babie apologises for her unruly behaviour

Karabo Khukhu, popularly known as Jelly Babie, found herself making headlines again on social media after losing 500k followers on her TikTok account following an incident where she hurled insults at a cashier.

The TikTok influencer recently apologised for her unruly behaviour. A Twitter (X) user @AkanimiltonM shared a clip of the star crying and asking for forgiveness and captioned it:

"Jelly babie is now apologising."

Listen to the clip below:

In the midst of it all, @KasiEconomy also shared a media statement that was released by the grocery store Big Save where they stated that they are reversing their suspension of the cashier and are considering taking legal actions against Jelly Babie and wrote:

"Big Save Reverses Cashier's suspension: They are now Considering Legal Action Against Jelly Babie. BIG SAVE has lifted the cashier's suspension, this comes after Mabopane residents were planning on shutting down the store for 'erroneously' suspending the cashier."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Jelly Babie's situation

Many netizens responded to her apology:

@uMaster_Sandz wrote:

"Let her finish matric, then will forgive her."

@FitMandisa said:

"At least she humbles herself."

@itsHazelSibiya responded:

"Shouldn’t she apologise to that lady she insulted."

@maphepa tweeted:

"She must go to that shop and film her apology."

Others reacted to the store wanting to take legal action against her. See some of the comments below:

@Ori_RSA shared:

"She threaten to make them trend if they don’t suspend the cashier, and manje zililela yena ku loudspeaker."

@KabeloMahlobog1 replied:

"Big save gives the vibes of a company that abuses their employees. They not even apologising to the cashier for the additional distress they caused her after she suffered abuse from their customer."

@bchinyakata commented:

"They should only withdraw if she agrees to work as a cashier for at least 3 months without pay."

@secha_carly mentioned:

"While they're busy with legal action and they have to consider cashiers image which was tainted she must be compensated too for the unfair suspension and she must be moved to another department to avoid being victimized in the tills."

