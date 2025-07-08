South African actress Nokuthula Mavuso recently paid tribute to the former Rhythm City star Mpho Molepo

Mavuso shared a picture of herself and her former co-star and revealed how they became lifelong friends

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Nokuthula's tribute to Molepo

South African actress Nokuthula Mavuso, who is best known for her role as Angelina on The River, recently showed love to her colleague and friend on social media.

The former Rhythm City star, who had previously reacted to the late Presley Chweneyagae's death, poured out her heart on social media as she paid tribute to her former co-worker, who became her lifelong friend, Mpho Molepo.

Mavuso posted a cute picture of them and paired it with a heartfelt message in which she revealed that he had become a brother to her and thanked Rhythm City for blessing her with a friend, on Friday, 4 July 2025.

"A brother for life. The friend you don’t want to sit next in church. How I love Mpho. He further cemented my love for South African jazz. Rhythm City gave me a friend for life," Mavuso said.

Netizens react to Nokuthula's tribute

Shortly after Mavuso showed love to her friend Mpho, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

dessertngwenya commented:

"I met this gentleman at Diepkloof, such a lovely person."

mmatsekoleng responded:

"You have really grown from Rhyrithym city. I loved Tshidi so much. But Angelina wa Thuso ena."

mphoz_lebona replied:

"Y'all just reminded me of Rhythm City."

karabo_mosikare wrote:

"Fats bathong! Talk about the good old days."

kabelo_visser said:

"I can literally hear your voice calling him 'Heh-eee maan FATS.'"

What you need to know about Nokuthula Mavuso

Resilience and hard work are the best terms that can be used to describe Nokuthula Ledwaba Mavuso. The actress had the most difficult and humbling childhood. She grew up with the pain of being rejected by her mother to kept up with the insecurities of not knowing her identity.

She, however, did not let that put her down as she rose against all odds and chose to rewrite the story. Her dark past has been reciprocated by the beautiful smile that she wears all the time.

Mavuso is a mother of two. She welcomed her second bundle of joy in 2019. She, however, does not give details about the father of her children, even though she mentions that her partner has been very supportive in helping her raise her first kid.

