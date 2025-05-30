Well-known actress Nokuthula Mavuso from The River recently reacted to the award-winning actor Presley Chweneyagae's death

Mavuso played the role of Chweneyagae's on-screen baby mama and wife, Angelina Mthombeni in the 1Magic telenovela

The River fans and South Africans took to social media this week to comfort the actress who is in mourning

Presley Chweneyagae dies.

Source: Instagram

Actress Nokuthula Mavuso, who played Presley Chweneyagae's second wife and baby mama on The River, is left speechless by the actor's death.

Mavuso, who played Matshepo Sekgopi's sister-in-law in The River played the role of Angelina Mthombeni Mokoena, while Chweneyagae portrayed the role of her husband and baby daddy, Cobra Mokoena.

The talented actress took to her X account on Tuesday, 27 May to react to her co-star's death.

"Ya neh," wrote the actress.

South Africans comfort the actress

@anniemsane replied:

"Oh, man. I'm so sorry."

TV and radio personality @ThembiMrototo said:

"I’m so sorry, Nox."

@Kay_Rabotho said:

"I am sorry for your loss. May God comfort and strengthen you."

@Yolande19851010 wrote:

"Askies hle Nox. Gomotsega," (be comforted).

@Noppsy88 said:

"Eish so sorry dear. Your on-screen person. This is so sad. What a loss."

@ayinachorus responded:

"I am so sorry Nox, sending you love and prayers."

@OtlotlengBoleng replied:

"I am so sorry for your loss Sis Nox. Sending you strength."

@Mafa6232 said:

"Gomotsega sesi (May God comfort you). Ere ko sheba daai (let me watch) episode when you dropped the child off and went to Durban or when you interrupted the wedding. Entlik will watch both."

@SediMore replied:

"Askieseng tlhe ausi! (I am so sorry) ey... Modimo ke oo" (May God comfort).

@MissBoitumeloM responded:

"So, sorry my love."

Cobra's memorial and funeral services

The family of the South African actor, Presley Chweneyagae confirmed on Wednesday, 28 May, that his funeral service will be held on the 7 June in Pretoria.

The Chweneyagaes revealed to the SABC this week that @SABCNews that the internationally acclaimed actor died of natural causes after struggling to breathe.

His memorial services will also be held on 3 and 5 June in Mahikeng and Gauteng.

The Tsotsi and The River passed away on Tuesday at 40 years, according to the statement.

@FloydShivambu replied to the actor's passing and wrote:

"Rest in Peace Presley Chweneyagae! It’s difficult to lose talented young people who still have a lot to offer to the craft! You ran the race and left too soon. Condolences to family, colleagues, and friends!"

'The River's Angelina reacts to Cobra's death. Images: NoksMavuso

Source: Instagram

Actor Meshack Mavuso Magabane shares Presley Chweneyagae’s last video on Saturday

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported this May that fan-favourite actor Meshack Mavuso Magabane is shocked by the passing of his former co-star Presley Chweneyagae’s death.

The actor who starred opposite Presley Chweneyagae on The River has shared a video of the actor's last moments.

Fans of the Smoke and Mirrors actor took to his Instagram post to comfort him and to pay tribute to Chweneyagae.

