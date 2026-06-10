Pearl Thusi has opened up about why she avoids getting married, linking her views to childhood experiences

She shared her revelations during a candid interview with Nandi Madida on T he Motherhood Network YouTube channel

Despite the painful memories, she said she still loves her father and describes their relationship as complex

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Pearl Thusi shared the emotional reason she has never walked down the aisle. Image: pearlthusi

Source: Instagram

Popular media personality Pearl Thusi has shared the reason why she avoids getting married. During a candid interview with entertainment industry colleague Nandi Madida, Thusi shared that her views on marriage stem from her sombre childhood experiences.

Despite spending years in the public eye, the acclaimed actress has largely kept her love life under wraps. While some of her past relationships have attracted public attention, none have led to marriage. According to Thusi, this has less to do with the men she has dated and more to do with her own outlook on marriage. The actress, who shares a daughter with broadcaster Walter Mokoena, has now shed light on the reasons behind her decision to steer clear of walking down the aisle.

Pearl Thusi reveals why she avoids marriage

Pearl Thusi sat down with Nandi Madida for an interview that premiered on The Motherhood Network YouTube channel on Saturday, 6 June 2026. She shared that she avoids getting married because of a sombre childhood experience. Pearl said that she silently blames her father for her mother’s death.

"I run away from marriage like a lot, because for a long time I believed that my mom kind of died because she was married,” Thusi said.

According to Thusi, her mother, who worked as a nurse while living with HIV, carried enormous responsibilities. She raised three daughters, cared for her patients and endured challenges within her marriage.

"My father was abusive to my mother," Thusi said before adding, “Whether it was infidelity, or her being in a car with him in the middle of the night because he thought she was up to something, he would take her to the middle of the bush and point a gun at her."

Thusi admitted that she has a complicated relationship with her father, whom she said she still loves and believes is incredible.

The experiences she witnessed growing up have shaped how she views marriage today. While she is not opposed to celebrating love, she questions the traditional institution of marriage and the promises that often accompany it.

Thusi's comments come years after her high-profile relationship with sports broadcaster Robert Marawa. The pair were once engaged and appeared set to marry before ending their relationship in 2017.

In 2021, Marawa briefly addressed the breakup during an interview with East Coast Radio, maintaining that he preferred to keep details of his love life private.

Pearl Thusi revealed details about her parents' marriage. Image: pearlthusi

Source: Instagram

Watch the full interview below:

Pearl Thusi leaves fans emotional with Mother’s Day question

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Pearl Thusi sparked a conversation online after asking followers who have lost their mothers how they cope with Mother’s Day.

The actress shared what she does on the day and questioned whether Mother’s Day is meant for mothers themselves or for people celebrating their mothers.

Source: Briefly News