Fan-favourite actor Meshack Mavuso Magabane is shocked by the passing of his former co-star Presley Chweneyagae’s death

The actor who starred opposite Presley Chweneyagae on The River has shared a video of the actor's last moments

Fans of the Smoke and Mirrors actor took to his Instagram post to comfort him and to pay tribute to Chweneyagae

Former 'The River' actor Mavuso Magabane pays tribute to Presley Chweneyagae. Images: JabuMcdonald and NewzroomAfrika

Source: Instagram

Talented thespian Meshack Mavuso Magabane, who starred opposite Thabiso Ramotshela in The River has paid tribute to Presley Chweneyagae.

The actor who currently stars in Smoke and Mirrors is shocked by the passing of the award-winning actor Presley Chweneyagae.

The award-winning actor took to his Instagram account on Tuesday, 27 May to share his last moments with the late actor.

Magabane reveals in the clip that he was with Chweneyagae on Saturday, 24 May at the State Theatre.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"When you turned around on your way to the stadium (Sundown's game) and decided to rather join me at the @sastatetheatre, I had no idea it was our last hang out," says the actor.

The Smoke and Mirrors star adds that he can’t believe that Chweneyagae is gone because he was so happy last Saturday.

Magabane also reveals that the late actor called him to ask for a jacket and he's never getting his jacket back.

"I had no idea this is what you meant. When you called to check if I’m ok the next day, I couldn’t have imagined that you weren’t ok," adds Magabane.

South Africans comfort the actor

coachtshidi replied:

"Yoh, it can't be easy to make sense of or even accept this. Phephi (stay strong) abuti" (brother).

Zeeh_the_authour wrote:

"Bhuti Mavuso, our legends ayahamba kanjalo nje (are leaving just like that). I still do not believe this."

motlatjo_m said:

"Aaah Tobetsa mara lona. When I was still at varsity, we used to go out with them. Bo Sechaba, Cosmo grootboom and others, Mxm man.:

melantiful said:

"And to think I saw him at the State Theatre."

mazuzenomzamo11 responded:

"Ibuhlungu lento maan (this is painful). I'm so sorry that you just lost another close person."

daphnejena replied:

"My condolences to everyone who loved Cobrizi."

charlisalter wrote:

"On Sunday I watched that series of his ya Cobrizi with my daughter. On the scene where he was at the graveyard talking to his on-screen dad telling him to welcome him when he comes kanti today we hear this. My daughter was so impressed with his acting and my response to her was he didn't win that Oscar for nothing. Mind you my daughter was not born then when he played that role. So shocked. MHSRIP."

Actor Meshack Mavuso Magabane mourns Presley Chweneyagae. Images: Mavuso01

Source: Instagram

“We shared an unforgettable moment”: Terry Pheto pays tribute to Presley Chweneyagae

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported this May that Tsotsi actress Terry Pheto is heartbroken by the passing of actor Presley Chweneyagae, who died suddenly at 40 years old.

Pheto paid tribute to her former co-star on her social media account on Tuesday and comforted the actor's family.

The South African entertainment industry, industry colleagues, and fans of The River actor also bid farewell to the star.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News