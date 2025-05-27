Presley Chweneyagae's death on 27 May 2025 at age 40 has left South Africans and the entertainment industry in mourning

Terry Pheto expressed her shock and sadness, recalling their shared Oscar win for Tsotsi as an unforgettable moment

Fans and celebrities react: stars like Pearl Thusi, Carol Bouwer, and others flooded Terry’s post with condolences, reflecting the deep impact of Presley's passing

Award-winning South African actress Terry Pheto has responded to the news of actor Presley Chweneyagae's death. The star died on Tuesday, 27 May 2025. He was 40 years old. Terry said she was saddened to hear about her co-star's passing.

Terry Pheto mourns Presley Chweneyagae

South Africans from all walks of life are mourning Presley Chweneyagae's death. The star's passing was confirmed by his management, which issued a lengthy statement on behalf of his family.

Terry Pheto, who worked with Chweneyagae on the Oscar Award-winning SA blockbuster Tsotsi, penned a touching tribute following the news of her colleague's death. Terry said she was shocked and saddened by Presley's death. She also noted that they shared a special moment when their film, Tsotsi, won South Africa's first ever Oscar award. The caption read:

"I’m shocked and saddened by the news of Presley’s sudden passing. My heart goes out to his family and the rest of our friends and colleagues in the film industry. We shared an unforgettable moment when we won the Oscar. It’s a moment I will forever cherish. May his soul rest in peace. 💔"

Fans react to Terry Pheto's post

Social media users admitted that they thought about Terry Pheto when the news about Presley Chweneyagae's death broke this morning.

Fellow celebrities, including Pearl Thusi, Carol Bouwer, and Zizo Tshwete, shared heartfelt condolence messages on the post.

@pearlthusi commented:

"Wanted to call but can’t imagine how crazy your phone is going right now, my love. Uxolo babe. Sending love!"

nthatimoshesh wrote:

"💔🙏🏿❤️. What an iconic moment you shared."

@bouwercarol said:

"I thought of your heart, my love. So so sad. Sending you and his family, and friends prayers at this time❤️💔💔"

@mamphob commented:

"So terribly sorry to hear. May his soul rest in eternal peace, and may God comfort those who loved and cared for him. A tragic loss for us all. 💔"

@zenmagafrica added:

"Life is so tender and yet so short, and this is a path we all will take one day. May God comfort his family at this time of grief 💔"

@ms.moloto said:

"Sending you love and healing, my darling… ❤️‍🩹🥹"

@mszanndee wrote:

"What a "massive" talent and loss.🥺 May he Rest in Everlasting Peace.🌹🤍🕊"

@prudy_lapru_segami said:

"I really was hoping that it was fake news😢😭"

Fans remember Presley Chweneyagae's last acting stint

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Presley Oageng Chweneyagae, best known for his role as David in the Academy Award-winning film Tsotsi, has been remembered for his work following his death.

Before his untimely passing, Presley had scored a TV show which focused on his character on The River. Cobrizi followed the life of Thuso ‘Cobra’ Mokoena, and had 13 episodes. It premiered on Mzansi Magic on Sunday, 16 March 2025 and had recently concluded the season.

