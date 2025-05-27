South Africa is mourning the passing of talented actor Presley Oageng Chweneyagae, who has passed away

The former Tsotsi star was 40 years old, and Mzansi remembers him for his versatility and humility

Presley scored a TV show which centred around his character on The River, and the show was titled Cobrizi

Presley Chweneyagae's last acting stint was on the spinoff show 'Cobrizi'.

Source: Instagram

Presley Chweneyagae passes away

Talented South African actor Presley Oageng Chweneyagae passed away on 27 May 2025. Presley is best known for his role as David in the Academy Award-winning film Tsotsi. He was only 40 years old, and Mzansi is still in disbelief over his passing.

However, before his untimely passing, Presley had scored a TV show which focused on his character on The River. Cobrizi followed the life of Thuso ‘Cobra’ Mokoena, and had 13 episodes. It premiered on Mzansi Magic on Sunday, 16 March 2025 and had recently concluded the season.

After learning of the SAFTA Award-winning actor's untimely death, fans remembered how the last two episodes played out, and it left a gut-wrenching feeling. One fan, @iamVuyelwa, recalled Cobrizi praying at a graveyard and asking for his ancestors to accept him in the afterlife.

"That last episode of Cobrizi. The last 2 episodes, in fact, the storyline had him praying at a graveyard, first in a shallow grave and then at the head of an unknown but clearly real tombstone. Begging his ancestors to save him a seat. I got chills. He invoked something there. Directors need to be a bit more careful. I don’t believe in coincidences."

More fans painted how the scene went. @Sibongi0 recalled, "And the 'grave' was of his 'father', who died last month, Don Mlangeni Nawa."

How Presley wants to be remembered

In an interview with MacG on Podcast and Chill in 2020, Presley Chweneyagae shared how he wants people to remember him when it is all said and done.

"I want to be remembered as an actor who loved his work. Who had a great respect for others," he said.

Fans have continued to share their heartfelt condolences with the family of the very talented actor.

Presley Chweneyagae's final episodes on 'Cobrizi' left fans feeling devastated.

Source: Instagram

Here are some of the reactions online:

@odedanilo reacted:

“My Polinski for my Cobrizi” This is one of those actors everyone knows for all their work because they were just that good. So sad considering he just got his own spinoff show."

@MYavhudi stated:

"What a great loss, condolences to his loved ones and everyone affected. May his soul rest in peace."

@GodPenuel shared:

"What a talent. Rest easy, Cobrizi. We're all living on borrowed time."

@Mama_KGOTLI expressed:

"I know we're all going to die, but we don't expect some people to die so early. This is truly heartbreaking. I'm saddened."

Don Mlangeni's tombstone revealed

In a previous report from Briefly News, Don Mlangeni Nawa was buried on Saturday, 26 April at Westpark Cemetery Heroes Acre in Johannesburg. Khaabo Tombstones, the service provider, shared pictures of Don Mlangeni Nawa's lavish tombstone.

Fans were in awe over Khaabo Tombstone's high-quality work, with several expressing interest in becoming future clients.

