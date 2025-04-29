Legendary actor Don Mlangeni Nawa was buried on Saturday 26 April at Westpark Cemetery Heroes Acre in Johannesburg

Funeral service provider Khaabo Tombstones shared pictures of Don Mlangeni Nawa's lavish tombstone

Netizens praised Khaabo Tombstone's high quality work with several expressing interest in becoming future clients

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Don Mlangeni Nawa was honoured with a lavish tombstone. Image: donmlangeninawa

Source: Instagram

Veteran South African actor Don Mlangeni Nawa, famously known for his role in Isidingo, was honoured with a dignified send-off and a flamboyant tombstone on Saturday, 26 April. Mzansi was plunged into mourning after the award-winning actor lost the battle to prostate cancer at the age of 65.

Don Mlangeni Nawa gets lavish tombstone

Don Mlangeni Nawa was laid to rest at Westpark Cemetery Heroes Acre in Johannesburg, like other greats in the entertainment industry who passed away before him.

Funeral provider Khaabo Tombstones took to Facebook on Saturday, 26 April, and gave South Africans a glimpse of Don Mlangeni Nawa’s gold and brown tombstone. The tombstone features a laser-etched portrait of Don Mlangeni Nawa wearing a bowtie and collared shirt.

The tombstone was erected on three steps, which read like a eulogy with every step listing Don Mlangeni Nawa’s achievements in the entertainment industry.

“Don Mlangeni Nawa was a renowned South African actor and cultural icon, celebrated for his versatility and charisma on screen. His accolades include Golden Horn Award: Best Actor in a TV Soapie (2005), Lifetime Achievement Award: Received in the South African Film & Television Awards (SAFTAS) in 2013,” part of the tombstones read.

See the pictures here.

Netizens react to Don Mlangeni Nawa's tombstone

In the comments, South Africans gave Khaabo Tombstones props for erecting a tombstone befitting someone of Don Mlangeni’s stature. The funeral service provider even landed a couple of prospective clients, thanks to the pictures.

Here are some of the comments:

Unathi Bunde complimented:

“Beautiful tombstone. I so wish you had a branch in Gqeberha.”

Matsena Wa Ha Matsena said:

“Proud of you, Khaabo.”

Phillip Lesetja Castro Masoba-Rathabeng:

“We are Khaabo Tombstones 🙌❤️”

Rasta impresses with portrait of Don Mlangeni Nawa

Khaabo Tombstones aren’t the only ones who received a thumbs up from Mzansi. Controversial artist, Lebani Sirenje, known as Rasta, paid his respects to the late Don Mlangeni Nawa on his social media account.

Don Mlangeni Nawa got a lavish tombstone. Image: donmlangeninawa

Source: Instagram

Rasta shared his painting of Mlangeni Nawa's artwork on his X account and Facebook account on Saturday, 26 April.

"Rest in peace, Don Mlangeni, you played your role and inspired a lot of performing artists. You are the pillar. May you rest," Sirenje captioned pictures of him with the portrait.

South Africans reacted to Rasta’s painting of Don Mlangeni Nawa and praised the artist for his artwork.

Don Mlangeni Nawa's health issues revealed

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that actress Clementine Mosimane revealed that Don Mlangeni Nawa started losing weight in 2021.

Clementine played Don Mlangeni Nawa's wife on the SABC3 cancelled telenovela, The Estate bid farewell to the actor on Thursday, 24 April.

She revealed this during Don Mlangeni Nawa's memorial service.

Source: Briefly News