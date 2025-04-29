Legendary actor Don Mlangeni Nawa was officially laid to rest on 26 April 2025 after bravely fighting cancer for over 4 years

The late Isidingo and The Estate star was the subject of many tributes by people who attended his funeral, which took place in Germiston Civic Center

Rasta, the infamous artist, paid his respects to the late Don Mlangeni Nawa on his social media account this weekend and South Africans responded to his artwork

SA is impressed with Rasta's painting of late actor Don Mlangeni Nawa. Images: Don Mlangeni Nawa

Source: Instagram

Controversial painter, Lebani Sirenje known as Rasta recently painted actor Don Mlangeni Nawa, who passed away from prostate cancer.

The late Isidingo actor's funeral service was held on Saturday, 26 April at Germiston Civic Center in Erkhuleni.

Mlangeni Nawa's wife, Regina Nawa confirmed that the actor was in and out of hospital and battled cancer for years.

"He tried chemotherapy the first time around, but it didn't work. We tried the second time, but it became aggressive on his body," says Regina Nawa.

Popular artist shared his painting of Mlangeni Nawa's artwork on his X account on Saturday, 26 April.

"Rest in peace Don Mlangeni, you played your role and inspired a lot of performing artists. You are the pillar. May you rest," wrote Sirenje.

South Africans respond to Rasta's latest painting

Nhlanhla Sjakaja Gumbi replied:

"This is better."

Mathoh Lino responded:

"You have tried. It's not the same please."

Mike Makhathini wrote:

"People of South Africa let us learn to encourage the very good attempts made by those who tried to develop their own talents. Especially in this time where there are no job opportunities. Once we start to clap hands behind those people nobody can stay and scared to reveal his or her own talent which in turn it can become a journey of a daily living. Criticize the criticism, discriminate the discrimination. Thanks angifundangake ngingahleki ngoba ninjalo but instead correct."

Bhekezakhederrick Ngubane replied:

"Good work Rasta. Very good but some people will criticise only because they heard your haters critisising your work previously."

Wonder Ntozakhe responded:

"Not bad this time around Rasta. He's so talented. Big up rasta brother."

Knowledge Buthelezi said:

"No, you tried but rasta here."

Muzi Mtshali wrote:

"Hhay, no you are truly gifted brother. Congratulations!"

Ntobeko Mzimkhulu Mthembu said:

"This is the best paint you've ever done."

SK Ndwandwe replied:

"Well, he tried this time. It shows that he's Don. Not like what he usually does."

Mnumzane T Jama said:

"I think rasta is drawing the dead the way he looks in the coffin not when he is still alive."

Source: Instagram

Legendary Isidingo actor Don Mlangeni Nawa has died

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported this April that the South African actor Don Mlangeni, who is famously known for his role in Isidingo has sadly passed away.

The family of the Legacy and Isibaya actor confirmed his passing in a statement on Instagram on Wednesday, 16 April.

Fans and industry friends of the legendary actor took to his social media account to pay tribute.

