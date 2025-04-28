Dancer Karabo Khakhu, aka, Jelly Babie, shares how she got a role in award-winning series, Adulting

The Bacardi singer recently opened up about her acting role in Adulting opposite Nhlanhla Kunene and Thembinkosi Mthembu

South Africans took to her latest TikTok video to comment on her latest acting role in the Showmax show

Jelly Babie reveals how she landed a role in 'Adulting'. Images: JellyBabie

Source: Instagram

Singer Jelly Babie, real name, Karabo Khakhu says she recently landed a role in Showmax's Adulting opposite fan-favourite actor Nhlanhla Kunene.

Jelly Babie's revelation comes after former The Queen actress Zenande Mfenyane lambasted the South African entertainment industry for giving influencers acting roles.

In the video shared by MzansiProlificConnect on Instagram, the influencer reveals that she never autioned for her character in Adulting.

"I didn't audition, they DMd me. I got a DM on Instagram that said Adulting is interested in you. Are you interested. I didn't even know what Adulting is," says the influencer.

South Africans react to Jelly Babie's video

MmaphuthiMaggie replied:

"She was just a supporting cast; she was there for 2 minutes. I don’t see anything wrong with that."

Skittym wrote:

"@mmaphutimaggie the sad thing is there is a young drama school graduate who needed those 2mins to at least have something on their CV. There is no such thing as a small role…any role is an opportunity to get a foot in the industry."

BoitshepoK said:

"Shame man what about those people that queue for auditions all day? Yo, acting ke scam shem. I feel for actors."

Amandageneral replied:

"I don't even recall her role there. Sad for true acting space."

JessefJacobs reacted:

"Been like this since the birth of celebrity culture. The only difference is that you can make yourself an influencer or celebrity without the systems' permission. Plus, most influencers are just extras or at best supporting cast. They are never main characters without actually being capable."

IndondayaManzi responded:

"That's industry. That's how it has been. People in production usually want someone specific to play a specific character. Now, social media is just some new spice in an old recipe. They changed the couch from Backstage for a DM. And also, influencers getting gigs is the least problematic part of the industry, security is by far the greatest threat of the South African entertainment industry, look at our icons are suffering because there are laws that safeguard people in the entertainment industry like the way a general worker is safeguarded by various workers' law. Like in Hollywood there is a law for young actors that make it mandatory to keep like half of their earnings until they are 18."

