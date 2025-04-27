Dr Brian Monaisa has replied to MacG's comments about Minnie Dlamini following their breakup

The Podcast and Chill host blasted Minnie Dlamini, speculating that she cannot find love because she smells

South Africans were angered by MacG's thoughts on Minnie Dlamini and slammed the podcaster and his co-host, Sol Phenduka

Dr Brian Monaisa responds to MacG and Sol Phenduka's video. Images: Brian Monaisa

Source: Instagram

Celebrity doctor, Brian Monaisa slammed Sol Phenduka and Macg's comments about his former girlfriend, Minnie Dlamini.

The Podcast and Chill hosts trended on social media over the weekend when they discussed Dlamini romance with Monaisa and speculated about the actress' body odour .

The celebrity doctor took to his Instagram story on Sunday, 27 April to slam the podcaster's comments about his ex-girlfriend.

He wrote: "@macgunleashed, what cap is this? I think you and @solphenduka have really shown us all that you have a problem with successful women!"

Monaisa adds that he stands for the integrity of women, as these hardworking, respectful people deserve more the podcasters.

South Africans react to MacG and Sol's video

@tafolaI8 said:

"People actually lied about what he said. I saw the outrage based on him saying her c*chie stinks kanti he said “maybe”."

@sewelankoana said:

"I think Mac G wants Minnie but knows he can never have her. So that fantasy has turned into hate.there’s no way he can hate Minnie this much for no reason."

@yangamessi replied:

"This a bit disrespectful thou I think it’s time he leaves Minnie alone (he sounds bitter I wonder why?)"

@Khumology responded:

"It’s honestly not his place. Would he be okay if people spoke like that about Naledi?"

@SithaleKgaogelo said:

"What a sick comment by MacG."

@GloriaKhuzwayo

"I do not think. It's a smell but sometimes a woman needs a serious ending ceremony after changing partners... Some are dirty ritualist... And some women we know who they date but not who they take to bed."

@MinisterWP said:

"Thats an insult not only to Minnie but to all women on this planet. Is he suggesting that all women who have been in more than two marriages have unpleasant smell on their private parts?"

@NtateNkhela responded:

"Podcasts have started to be a source of depression for people. People are committing suicides because of podcasts. I know there are other good and educational podcasts out there, but these silly ones are the ones always trending and only for wrong reasons. Podcasts in general are starting to become sh*t!"

@tbolicious_tbo said:

"Men discussing the value of a woman and women in the comment section are defending the same men. Men will continue to disrespect women as long as they support such nonsense."

Netizens flock to Brian Monaisa's baby mama Neyma Aloyce

In more entertainment news, Briefly News recently reported that South Africans flooded Neyma Aloyce's social media account after Brian Monaisa and Minnie Dlamini's split.

Dr Brian Monaisa's baby mama, Neyma Aloyce has kept mum on his breakup with Minnie Dlamini.

The surgeon doctor shared on Monday, 21 April that he and the TV personality have broken up South Africans took to Aloyce's Instagram page this week to praise her after the actress and the doctor split.

Source: Briefly News